Headlines
Jayson Tatum jumps to +300 MVP favorite ahead of Luka, Giannis
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has emerged as the leading candidate to win MVP this season with BetOnline at +300, ahead of Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
According to the latest odds with BetOnline, Tatum slightly edges Doncic and Antetokounmpo following Boston’s impressive seven game win streak to mark the best overall record in the NBA (11-3).
The Bucks have lost two straight against the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks but still hold a second-best 10-3 record, whilst Dallas are floating above .500 (7-5).
Best NBA Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For 2022Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA MVP Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Bookmaker
|Jayson Tatum
|+300
|Luka Doncic
|+325
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|+325
|Steph Curry
|+1000
|Joel Embiid
|+1200
|Ja Morant
|+1200
Will Jayson Tatum win a first MVP award?
Traditionally, the NBA’s MVP (Most Valuable Player) award is given to the best player on the best team throughout the 82 game regular season – however, this has not been the case in recent years with Nikola Jokic picking up back-to-back honors with Denver.
The Celtics are rolling and Joe Mazzulla’s philosophy is being hammered home inside the Boston locker room. A seven game win streak with Tatum averaging almost 34 points a night across the run has put the league on notice.
From Tatum’s earliest days in the NBA, everyone knew he could go toe-to-toe with the best offensive talents and trade buckets with ease. However, the 24-year-old has developed his game even further on the defensive end, becoming an unstoppable two-way force.
Boston are 1st in wins (11), 1st in points per game (120), 1st in offensive rating (119.5), 2nd in points (1,680), 3rd in point differential (82), 4th in net rating (5.8) and 7th in team assists (367) this season.
The former Duke Blue Devil has been nothing but humble when asked about MVP aspirations.
"It's always been a dream of mine"
Jayson Tatum on potentially winning MVP this season pic.twitter.com/19jGmgjBzW
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 15, 2022
Tatum became the youngest player in NBA history to reach 8,000 points and 800 3PM and hasn’t scored less than 23 points in any of his 14 appearances this campaign.
His sidekick Jaylen Brown has also been significantly influential in Boston’s hot start to the season, averaging 25.4 points per game on 48% shooting from the field.
Tatum has scored the most points in the league this season (447) ahead of Kevin Durant (428), Luka Doncic (412) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (410).
- Warriors send center James Wiseman to the G League
- Jayson Tatum jumps to +300 MVP favorite ahead of Luka, Giannis
- NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Tuesday 11/15
- NBA Best Betting Offers For Tuesday 11/15: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses
- CJ McCollum: ‘I don’t think I can shoot any worse than I’ve been shooting’
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Miami Heat To Pay Chris Bosh His Final Payment of $434,939 After 120 Twice-Monthly Contract
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony have been in touch with Nets
-
Gambling 1 week ago
How To Bet On The Breeders Cup With Texas Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
-
Gambling 1 week ago
How To Bet On The Breeders Cup With California Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing