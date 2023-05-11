ChatGPT has recently been tested extensively by us at Basketball Insiders. In this edition of ‘ChatGPT Predicts,’ we tasked the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot with predicting the NBA Draft lottery order and the players each team will select. Take a look at ChatGPT’s predictions for the 2023 NBA Draft lottery order and each team’s picks.

We had some fun with ChatGPT for this experiment. And by fun, we mean a hair-pulling experience. When dealing with ChatGPT, the information that it outputs is basically only as good as your prompt. So, the first part of this was simple. We just fed ChatGPT the probabilities and parameters for the NBA Draft and asked it to produce the lottery order. Simple, job done.

That’s all the editor asked for, fluff it up and send it in. However, the bright idea to then ask ChatGPT to draft a player for each crept into my ever-shrinking brain. Sure, seems easy enough. Anyway, about four hours later and plenty of swear words typed at the poor chatbot, here we are. We’ll discuss the issues we faced more a bit later on, but for now, let’s take a look at the highlights of ChatGPT’s NBA Draft lottery order and each team’s draft selections:

Detroit win the NBA Draft lottery

Victor Wembanyama heading to Detroit with the first pick of the 2023 NBA Draft

Alabama’s Brandon Miller goes to Houston Rockets with the third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft

Before we get into the specifics of ChatGPT’s predictions, let’s first take a look at the important dates to remember for the 2023 NBA Draft.

NBA Draft Dates to Remember

🏀 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

📅 Tuesday, May 16

🕣 8:30 pm

📺 ESPN

🎲 Odds to win NBA Draft Lottery: DET +600 | HOU +600 | SA +600

🏀 NBA Combine

📅 Dates: May 15-May 18

📺 TV: NBA App/ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+

🏀 NBA Draft

📅 Date: Thursday, June 22

🕗 Time: 8 pm

📺 TV: ABC/ ESPN

ChatGPT’s Lottery Simulation

ChatGPT was told that percentages of each team’s picks looked like this:

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 DET 14 13.4 12.7 12 47.9 HOU 14 13.4 12.7 12 27.8 20 SAS 14 13.4 12.7 12 14.8 26 7 CHA 12.5 12.2 11.9 11.5 7.2 25.7 16.8 2.2 POR 10.5 10.5 10.6 10.5 2.2 19.6 26.7 8.7 0.6 ORL 9 9.2 9.4 9.6 8.6 29.7 20.6 3.7 0.2 IND 6.8 7.1 7.5 7.9 19.7 35.6 13.8 1.4 >0.0 WAS 6.7 7 7.4 7.8 32.9 31.1 6.6 0.4 >0.0 UTA 4.5 4.8 5.2 5.7 50.7 25.9 3 0.1 >0.0 DAL 3 3.3 3.6 4 65.9 19 1.2 >0.0 >0.0 CHI 1.8 2 2.2 2.5 77.6 13.5 0.4 >0.0 OKC 1.7 1.9 2.1 2.4 85.2 6.7 0.1 TOR 1 1.1 1.2 1.4 92.9 2.3 NOP 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.7 97.6

With the percentages and parameters in place, ChatGPT went about randomizing the 2023 NBA Draft lottery order. Here is what it came up with:

Detroit Pistons Charlotte Hornets Houston Rockets San Antonio Spurs Portland Trail Blazers Orlando Magic Indiana Pacers Washington Wizards Utah Jazz Dallas Mavericks Chicago Bulls Oklahoma City Thunder Toronto Raptors New Orleans Pelicans

There is not much in the way of surprises happening with the first four picks according to ChatGPT. And that is very similar to other simulations that we ran on other websites.

The Detroit Pistons get the number one pick overall and win big on lottery night according to ChatGPT. The other big winners are the Charlotte Hornets who move up to number two.

ChatGPT’s NBA Draft 2023

We thought we’d add another twist and have ChatGPT select a player for each team to see how it thought the 2023 NBA Draft would play out. To say we ran into some issues is an understatement, but we got there in the end!

We fed ChatGPT a few mock drafts and a lot of player scouting reports in order to help it make its decisions. Unfortunately, we fed it too much info and it told us to be more succinct. We tried. Eventually, we got there, and it spat out its picks, but not in the format we requested. So, we asked it to do it again in the correct format. No problem it said, and then it produced the below picture.

We don’t think Trevor Lawrence is a good pick for the Pistons, nor do we think any of the guys mentioned have any intention of leaving their lucrative NFL careers to try their hand in the NBA. So we continued on. Several errors later, and maybe a few curse words directed at an inanimate object and we finally got our desired output.

Here is ChatGPT’s prediction on who each team will select in the 2023 NFL NBA Draft:

Detroit Pistons: Victor Wembanyama, C, 7’5″, 220 lbs, Metropolitans 92 (France) Charlotte Hornets: Scoot Henderson, PG, 6’2″, 195 lbs, G League Houston Rockets: Brandon Miller, SF, 6’9″, 200 lbs, Alabama San Antonio Spurs: Cam Whitmore, PF, 6’7″, 225 lbs, Villanova Portland Trail Blazers: Amen Thompson, SG/PG, 6’7″, 202 lbs, Overtime Elite Orlando Magic: Ausar Thompson, SG/SF, 6’7″, 207 lbs, Overtime Elite Indiana Pacers: Jarace Walker, PF, 6’8″, 220 lbs, Houston Washington Wizards: Keyonte George, SG, 6’4″, 185 lbs, Baylor Utah Jazz: Cason Wallace, PG, 6’4″, 185 lbs, Kentucky Dallas Mavericks: Anthony Black, SG/SF, 6’7″, 195 lbs, Arkansas Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls): Taylor Hendricks, PF, 6’9″, 210 lbs, UCF Oklahoma City Thunder: Nick Smith Jr., PG/SG, 6’5″, 185 lbs, Arkansas Toronto Raptors: Jordan Hawkins, SG, 6’5″, 195 lbs, UConn New Orleans Pelicans: Jalen Hood-Schifino, PG/SG, 6’6″, 213 lbs, Indiana

There are no big shocks at the top of the 2023 NBA Draft. The Pistons draft the massive Victor Wembanyama, while the Hornets take PG Scoot Henderson and the Rockets take Brandon Miller at three.

The big winner in this draft would be Cam Whitmore. Whitmore is not projected to be a top-five pick, but ChatGPT disagrees and believes the San Antonio Spurs will take a chance on the power forward.

Kansas guard Gradey Dick appears to be the big loser as ChatGPT believes he will slide out of the top-14. Dick is currently projected to go inside the top-10. We would ask what caused this slide, but we are, quite frankly, sick and tired of ChatGPT’s nonsense tonight (or maybe our prompts are simply not good enough)!

Will the Pistons get this lucky in the lottery and will ChatGPT’s predictions come true? We won’t have to wait long to find out, as all eyes start turning towards the NBA Draft and the lottery in the coming days.

