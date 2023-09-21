The Los Angeles Clippers are having quite a unique offseason, considering the Western Conference contender is the only NBA team to re-sign all four of their own free agents.

Moussa Diabate, (one year, two-way), Xaiver Moon (one year, Exhibit 10), Mason Plumlee (one year, $5 million), and Russell Westbrook (two years, $8 million) all stayed put.

What other offseason moves have the Clippers made so far?

In June, Los Angeles waived guard Eric Gordon and traded center Balsa Koprivica to the Detroit Pistons for cash. As part of a five-team trade, the Houston Rockets traded Kenyon Martin Jr. and a 2026 second-round draft pick to the Clippers as well.

Additionally, the Atlanta Hawks sent Alpha Kaba to Houston; the Rockets traded Usman Garuba, TyTy Washington Jr., a 2025 second-round draft pick, and a 2028 second-rounder to Atlanta; the Rockets traded Josh Christopher to the Memphis Grizzlies; and Houston dealt Patty Mills, a 2024 second-rounder, a 2029 second-rounder, and a 2030 second-rounder to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Furthermore, the Clippers traded a 2027 second-rounder to the Rockets and sent Vanja Marinkovic to Memphis. Plus, the Grizzlies traded Dillon Brooks to Houston, and OKC traded cash to the Hawks.

The Clippers also signed rookie forward Kobe Brown to a four-year, $12.39 million contract. Not to mention, the NBA team inked first-year wing Jordan Miller to a two-way contract.

Last season, Los Angeles finished 44-38 and fifth in the Western Conference standings. However, the Clips lost in five games against the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The 2023-24 season will be the Clippers’ 54th season in the NBA, 46th season in Southern California, and 40th season in Los Angeles.

This will also be their final season of sharing Crypto.com Arena with the Los Angeles Lakers. Ahead of 2024-25, the Clips are relocating to Inglewood, California, where they will play their home games at the new Intuit Dome.

