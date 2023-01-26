Clippers forward Marcus Morris (ribs) questionable against Spurs

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (bruised ribs) has been downgraded to questionable for Thursday night’s home game versus the San Antonio Spurs. Luke Kennard (right calf soreness) is also listed as questionable.

John Wall (abdominal) remains out indefinitely. Morris has missed only four games this season. During the first quarter of Tuesday night’s 133-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, the 12-year veteran exited the game after 10 minutes played due to a rib contusion.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Clippers possess seventh-best odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors better odds.

This is the sequence where Marcus Morris Sr. suffered a rib contusion in first quarter last night. He is questionable Thursday vs Spurs. Luke Kennard is questionable. John Wall remains out Brandon Boston Jr., Jason Preston, Moses Brown out in G-League. pic.twitter.com/20rMBJVC59 — Law Murray 🥳 (@LawMurrayTheNU) January 26, 2023

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue did not provide a postgame update on the wing’s injury. Through 46 starts this season, Morris is averaging 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per contest. Plus, he’s shooting 43.7% from the field and 37.9% outside the arc.

On Oct. 23, in Los Angeles’ 112-95 loss against the Phoenix Suns, the 33-year-old logged a season-high 22 points in 32 minutes of action. He finished 10-of-14 (71.4%) shooting from the floor and knocked down two 3-pointers.

Clippers’ Marcus Morris (ribs), Luke Kennard (right calf soreness) are questionable versus Spurs on Thursday

Moreover, Luke Kennard has missed the last nine games due a right calf soreness. The Duke product has missed a total of 21 games so far this season. He’s averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 boards, and 1.2 assists per game. Also, the Clippers guard is shooting career bests of 48.9% from the field and 46.2% beyond the arc.

For San Antonio’s injury report, the only players listed as Romeo Langford (leg) and Devin Vassell (knee). While Vassell remains out indefinitely, Langford is questionable for Thursday night’s intraconference matchup.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are unlisted on the Clippers' injury report tomorrow vs. the Spurs. They're expected to play their 4th straight game together for the first time this season, and it could come with Luke Kennard's return. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 26, 2023

The Spurs have won just two of its last 10 contests. They’re winless in their past nine road games. San Antonio is currently on a three-game skid as well. Not to mention, the Spurs are 0-9 in their previous nine meetings versus Western Conference opponents.

As for the Clippers, they’re 5-5 in their past 10 games. Los Angeles is now on a three-game win streak. And the playoff contender has won the last five matchups against Southwest Division teams.

Though, the Clippers are 5-11 ATS in their previous 16 contests played on a Thursday. Sportsbooks show Los Angeles as heavy 12.5-point favorites at home.