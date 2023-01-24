Clippers’ Luke Kennard (right calf), John Wall (abdominal) remain out vs. Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers guards Luke Kennard (right calf soreness) and John Wall (abdominal soreness) remain out for Tuesday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Moses Brown, Jason Preston, and Brandon Boston are on G League assignments.

This is Kennard’s ninth straight game missed since injuring his calf versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 6. Likewise, Wall is set to miss his sixth consecutive contest. On Jan. 13, the five-time All-Star experienced abdominal discomfort in Los Angeles’ 115-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Referring to a select few of NBA betting sites, the Clippers possess seventh-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.

Through 29 appearances this season, Kennard is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He’s also shooting career bests of 48.9% from the floor and 46.2% outside the arc.

On Dec. 17, in the Lakers’ 102-93 win over the Washington Wizards, the guard recorded a season-high 20 points in 30 minutes of action. He finished 7-of-12 (58.3%) shooting from the field and knocked down four 3-pointers.

As for John Wall, the 11-year veteran is averaging career lows of 11.4 points, 2.7 boards, 5.2 assists, and 22.2 minutes per contest. Plus, he’s shooting 40.8% from the floor and 30.3% beyond the arc.

Moreover, for the Lakers’ injury report, LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is listed as questionable. Anthony Davis (right foot stress reaction), Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendonitis), and Austin Reaves (strained left hamstring) remain out indefinitely.

Rui Hachimura (acquired) was downgraded to out as well. The fourth-year wing will travel to Los Angeles tonight. Of course, the Gonzaga product will then undergo his physical on Wednesday. NBA analysts are expecting the former Washington forward to make his Lakers debut against the San Antonio Spurs.

Heading into tonight’s Western Conference showdown, the Clippers are 4-6 in their last 10 games. However, both teams are coming off back-to-back wins. On the other side, the Lakers are 6-4 in their previous 10 contests.

The Clippers have won their past nine meetings against the Lakers. And they’re 11-0 ATS in their last 11 road games versus Los Angeles. Equally important, the Lakers are 1-11 in their previous 12 matchups versus Pacific Division opponents.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Clippers have a 67% chance of defeating the Lakers for a third time this season. Sportsbooks show the Clippers as five-point favorites.