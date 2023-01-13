Clippers’ Paul George (hamstring), Luke Kennard (calf) out vs. Nuggets

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) and guard Luke Kennard (calf) have been downgraded to out for Friday night’s home game against the Denver Nuggets.

Halfway through the 2022-23 season, Los Angeles is 22-21 and ranks sixth in the Western Conference standings. L.A. trails the top-seeded Nuggets by seven games.

Referring to numerous NBA betting sites, the Clippers have the sixth-best odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver better odds.

Ty Lue said Paul George and Luke Kennard will not participate in practice today but they’re both working out and shooting before practice. pic.twitter.com/mkcCtzAhHM — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) January 12, 2023

George has missed 13 games this season. Through 30 starts, the seven-time All-Star is averaging 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Also, he’s shooting 45.1% from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range.

On Dec. 31, in the Clippers’ 131-130 loss to the Indiana Pacers, George logged a season-high 45 points in 40 minutes of action. He finished 15-of-25 (60%) shooting from the field and 7-of-13 (53.8%) beyond the arc.

As for the sixth-year guard, Luke Kennard is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 boards, and 1.2 assists through 29 appearances. Plus, he’s shooting career highs of 48.9% from the floor and 46.2% outside the arc.

Meanwhile, for the Nuggets’ injury report, Jamal Murray (ankle) and Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) have been upgraded to probable. However, MVP candidate Nikola Jokic (right wrist, injury management) is now listed as questionable. Peyton Watson (groin) and Collin Gillespie (leg) remain out indefinitely.

#Nuggets injury report vs. Clippers: Nikola Jokic is questionable (right wrist, injury management), Jamal Murray's probable (left ankle sprain), Bruce Brown is probable (left calf soreness). — Mike Singer (@msinger) January 12, 2023

Leading into Friday night’s intraconference mismatch, Denver is 8-2 in its last 10 games. The Nuggets are on a four-game win streak. They’re 10-5 against the Clippers in their past 15 matchups. Not to mention, Denver is 7-1 in its previous eight meetings versus Los Angeles.

Additionally, the Clippers are 3-7 in their past 10 contests. Their 113-101 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night eliminated a six-game skid. L.A. is also 2-5 ATS in its last seven matchups versus Western Conference opponents.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Clippers have a 57.6% chance of defeating Denver at home. Sportsbooks show Los Angeles as a 2.5-point favorite. If Jokic is absent, this will likely affect the betting lines prior to tip-off. The Nuggets are 10-10 away and 5-4 as an underdog.