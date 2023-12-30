We’ve hit on our last three college hoop plays, so let’s get it!

The non-conference basketball season comes to a close today in Kansas City with an exciting in-state showdown between the Wichita State Shockers (8-4, 4-7 ATS) and the #2 Kansas Jayhawks (11-1, 4-7-1 ATS). Set to take place at a neutral site in Kansas City, Missouri, both teams are looking to make a statement as they head into conference play.

Wichita State is coming off a recent loss in another in-state clash against Kansas State, where they fell short by a score of 69-60 as 5.5-point underdogs. The Shockers will be eager to bounce back and claim a notable victory against the formidable #2-ranked Jayhawks. Kansas, on the other hand, secured a home win in their last outing, defeating Yale with a final score of 75-60.

#2 Kansas (11-1) vs Wichita State (8-4) | ESPN2 | 4:00 pm |

IT’S GAMEDAYYYYYY!!!!!! #BeatWichitaState 🏀 vs Wichita State

📍 T-Mobile Center

⏰ 3:00 PM CT

📺 ESPN2

↔️ KU -12.5

🔮 78-62 Kansas pic.twitter.com/Z8iDjsifNE — KU Live Tweets/News (Fan Account) (@kutweetsandnews) December 30, 2023

Can Kansas Improve As a Double-Digit Favorite?

The #2 Kansas Jayhawks have started just like most thought they would as they sit at 11-1 approaching the opening of conference play under the guidance of Coach Bill Self. Their notable victories include triumphs over Kentucky, Tennessee, and defending champions UConn, with their lone defeat coming against a talented Marquette team. With a deep March Madness run in their sights, the Jayhawks are showcasing their prowess early on.

On the opposing side, the Wichita State Shockers are eager to secure a victory after recent struggles, having lost three of their last four games following a promising 7-1 start to the season. Unlike Kansas, the Shockers lack standout victories, with their best win perhaps being against Richmond on November 29. Both teams face challenges in covering the spread, as the Jayhawks have struggled as double-digit favorites, going 2-4-1, while the Shockers have failed to cover in their last four games.

Wichita State’s offensive efforts are led by the scoring prowess of 6’4 junior guard Colby Rogers, averaging 16.8 PPG with the ability to light it up from deep. Xavier Bell, another scoring guard, contributes 14.7 PPG, and Kenny Pohto, a 6’10 junior, anchors the post with 12.0 PPG and a team-high 8.0 RPG. The Shockers, currently ranked 118th overall by KenPom, exhibit a solid defense (89th in efficiency) but have room for improvement on the offensive end (170th in efficiency).

In contrast, the Jayhawks are on a quest for dominance as they conclude their non-conference play. They boast two legitimate All-American candidates. Kevin McCullar Jr., a standout 6’7 senior wing, is making a serious case for the Naismith Award, averaging an impressive 20.4 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and 4.8 APG. His scoring partner, Hunter Dickinson, a 7’2 senior, adds 18.3 PPG and 12.5 RPG, providing a formidable presence inside and has proved to be a matchup nightmare. KJ Adams Jr., a 6’7 junior wing, contributes 12.4 PPG. Despite being ranked #2 in the AP Poll, the Jayhawks are placed 9th overall in the KenPom rankings, excelling on defense (6th in efficiency) while maintaining a solid offense (34th in efficiency).

As the Jayhawks gear up for conference play in the Big 12, their final non-conference game against Wichita State serves as a crucial tune-up. With McCullar Jr. leading the charge and a strong defensive foundation, Kansas aims to continue its winning momentum and build towards a successful March Madness campaign.

Despite their struggles as double-digit favorites, I really like McCullar, Dickinson, and company today. Wichita State is going in the wrong direction and they just don’t have the mid-major firepower they’ve had in previous years to keep up with Kansas. I like the Jayhawks to pull away and cover the -13.