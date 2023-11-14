2023 Maui Invitational: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Everything You Need to Know to Bet the 2023 Maui Invitational

The 2023 Maui Invitational promises one of the best showcases of men’s college hoops in 2023, featuring a loaded field of eight teams set against the picturesque backdrop of Hawai’i. The participating teams for the upcoming tournament are Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA, and Chaminade. You can check out our full preview, here.

This edition of the Maui Invitational is particularly noteworthy as it will host three teams within the Top 10, with the current top two teams in the country, adding an extra layer of excitement and anticipation for fans. The tournament’s setting in Hawai’i, coupled with the high-caliber teams in contention, sets the stage for the best in-season college basketball tournament in the country.

Odds to win The 2023 Maui Invitational

2023 Maui Invitational Schedule, Times, How to Watch

All times ET

Monday, Nov. 20

Game 1: Syracuse vs. Tennessee | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Game 2: Gonzaga vs. Purdue | 5 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 3: Kansas vs. Chaminade | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 4: Marquette vs. UCLA | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 | 5 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner Game 4 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Game 9: Third place game | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 10: Championship game | 5 p.m. | ESPN

Game 11: Seventh place game | 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 12: Fifth place game | 12 a.m. Thursday | ESPN2

The Bracket

Predictions And Best Bets

There are no two ways about it, this is an absolutely loaded field. When looking at the bracket, Kansas gets a bit of an opening round pass as they drew Division II Chaminade in the opener. But the reality is no one has an easy road to the finals. The winner of Gonzaga and Purdue will most likely get a loaded Tennessee team and Kansas may get an excellent #4 ranked Marquette squad in the semis. We may see a semifinal matchup between the #1 and #4 team in the country and the #2 and #7 team in the country, but we’re going to be looking for value.

The Pick To Win – Purdue +400

This may be my favorite team in the country, and after watching them defeat Xavier last night, I feel even more confident in this Purdue squad. I think they are absolutely the deepest roster in the country, and while it can certainly be argued they don’t have the best starting 5, they have an excellent first 5. Zach Edey is going to do what he does. Make it very difficult for anyone to score or rebound in the paint, and present big-time mismatches on the offensive end. We know what we’re getting from him.

Purdue PG Braden Smith is probably not the most talented PG in the nation, but he may be my favorite. His pick-and-roll game with Edey is an absolute killer, mostly because of his ability to knock down mid-range jumpers with consistency. He also has the passing skills to kill you with lobs to Edey, or a kick out if you help off of another perimeter player. He plays with pace but protects the ball. He’s perfect for this offense and you just know that coach Matt Painter loves him and trusts him.

Fletcher Loyer and Lance Jones are two guards who play off of Braden Smith and can both push the tempo and finish at the rim. If they get hot from the outside, you just have to pick your poison on who you try to stop. The bench trio of Myles Colvin, Caleb Furst, and Ethan Morton is such a problem because they can all knock down the long ball, they can all create, and they can all finish at the rim. They combined for 5/5 last night from deep against Xavier. This roster is deep.

This isn’t to take away from two loaded rosters in Kansas, or Tennessee, but I really like this Purdue squad.