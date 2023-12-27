We Have Pac-12 Conference Hoops!

The non-conference schedule is wrapping up, and we’re getting into the final season of Pac-12 hoops. Ironically, both of these squads will be in the Big Ten next season, but they open up as West Coast foes with dreams of battling Arizona for the Pac-12 title. Oregon will come into this one a bit banged up but with some tough, scrappy wins. USC features some big-time young stars, but they’ve also lost to some less-than-formidable opponents in the young season. Let’s break down this Pac-12 battle and pick our favorite side!

USC (6-5) @ Oregon (8-3) | ESPN2 | 9:00 pm |

A Young & Talented Trojan Squad

USC’s season has been a perplexing one, marked by a disparity between the team’s talent and on-court performance. Head coach Andy Enfield boasts a roster featuring standout names, notably freshman Isaiah Collier, a top prospect for the upcoming NBA draft, averaging 16 points and four assists per game. Bronny James, LeBron’s eldest son, adds to the promising freshman class, returning after a heart issue sidelined him.

Senior guard Boogie Ellis, the on-court leader for the Trojans, was averaging 21 points per game until a mid-game injury in their last outing. The combination of Collier and Ellis holds significant potential, showcasing glimpses of elite play. But you can’t hide from some of their bad losses. The Trojans suffered a shocking loss on November 14th to UC-Irvine, 70-60. And then again on December 10th, USC suffered an 84-79 loss at Long Beach State

While losses to formidable teams like Gonzaga, Auburn, and Oklahoma are understandable, USC’s aspirations as a Pac-12 contender raise questions, especially considering their inability to secure wins against premier opponents. With neutral-court victories over Kansas State and Seton Hall as their best non-conference accomplishments, the Trojans’ NCAA tournament prospects are uncertain, given the lack of signature wins so far in the young season. So tomorrow night is a big one for the Trojans in their Pac-12 opener.

A Banged-Up Oregon Team Plays Smart and Tough

Wrapped up noncon play with a W 💪 Game 11 recap 👇 #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/SGKa0b1kNt — Oregon Men’s Basketball (@OregonMBB) December 23, 2023

On the other side, Dana Altman’s Oregon Ducks have navigated challenges admirably, holding an 8-3 record despite significant injury setbacks. The Ducks’ roster, plagued by injuries to key players like N’Faly Dante (hamstring) and Nate Bittle (wrist) who are both out tomorrow, presents a constantly changing lineup.

For tomorrow night against USC, Oregon expects to have Jackson Shelstad available but will be without Bittle, Dante, and Cook, with Barthelemy’s status uncertain. Six-year senior Jermaine Couisnard has been instrumental in steadying the team, leading in scoring with a notable 27-point performance against Kent State.

I think this just comes down to Coach Dana Altman and his ability to prepare his players for a home Pac-12 opener. All year he’s had to plug and play his lineups and all year his guys have responded. This was an underhanded squad that battled Alabama to a 99-91 loss and beat a talented Michigan squad in their next matchup 86-83. Regardless of who is suited up for the Ducks, they play sound team defense, especially at home. I like this anywhere under -3.