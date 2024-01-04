We’re currently 1-0 in the Pac-12, and we have another Pac-12 play tonight!

Oregon (10-3) @ Washington (8-5) | Pac-12 Network | 9:00 pm

The Oregon Ducks will hit the court to face off against the Washington Huskies in what promises to be an exciting game at the Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The game is set to tip off at 9 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network), and sports enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to the matchup.

In their last game, the Ducks secured a 64-59 victory over UCLA but failed to cover the 7-point spread. The Under 136.5 hit, and they have won their last three games. They have also cashed Overs and covered in the previous two tilts. The Ducks’ last loss came in December when they were 4.5-point favorites against Syracuse, who beat them 83-63.

On the other hand, the Huskies have lost their last two games, with their most recent 95-90 setback at Utah. They managed to cover as 10-point underdogs as the Over 156 sailed by. Senior forward Keion Brooks Jr. leads Washington, averaging 20.5 points per game and 7.6 boards. The Huskies won a thriller, 72-71, in overtime at home against the Ducks last February.

Breaking Down Washington

The Washington Huskies have been on a bit of a rollercoaster ride this season. After a huge upset over #7 Gonzaga, they had high hopes of entering conference play with momentum on their side. However, the team lost their first two games on the road against Colorado and Utah, despite being underdogs by eight or more points in each game. While they may have covered the spread, they’re now focused on turning those close losses into actual victories during their upcoming homestand against the Oregon squads.

During their last game against Utah, the Huskies allowed 60 second-half points, which led to a disappointing loss. Despite this, Keion Brooks Jr. had a standout performance with 25 points and seven rebounds. The 6’7 forward is having an impressive senior season, leading the team in both points (20.5 PPG) and rebounds (7.6 RPG). In fact, he’s scored 20 or more points in his last four games, with a high of 25 against Utah.

Sahvir Wheeler, a 5’9 senior guard, is another key player on the team. He runs the point and is second in scoring with 14.9 PPG, while also leading the team with 7.0 APG. Moses Wood, a 6’8 forward, is the top shooter on the team with 11.2 PPG and has made 29 threes on 33.3% shooting. Finally, Koren Johnson, a 6’2 guard, rounds out the team’s double-digit scorers with 10.5 PPG.

Looking At Oregon

Oregon has had to navigate the season without two of their key interior players, N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle, who have been sidelined with injuries for the majority of the season. Despite this setback, the team has managed to find success, winning their first two conference games. Oregon played their first two games at home, securing victories against USC and UCLA in consecutive games.

In their most recent game against UCLA, freshman guard Jackson Shelstad led the team with an impressive 20 points. Shelstad has emerged as the team’s leading scorer, averaging 14.7 PPG, and is the top shooter on the team with 17 made threes at 41.5% from deep. He has been in excellent form recently, scoring 15 or more points in each of his last five games. Jermaine Cousinard, a 6’4 senior wing, is also an important contributor to the Oregon team, averaging 13.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and a team-high 2.6 APG. In their last non-conference game against Kent State, Cousinard had a standout performance with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

So What’s The Play?

When two evenly matched teams face off early in conference play, home-court advantage can play a significant role. This is why we took Oregon in their conference opener over USC; despite the injuries. A game in which they posted a wire-to-wire win and cover. Currently ranked 50th in KenPom, Oregon will not have the advantage of playing on their home court. However, Washington is ranked just ahead of them at 48th in KenPom, and they have been more battle-tested, having played a tougher non-conference schedule than Oregon.

While Oregon has been making it work with their lineup despite the absence of two key interior players, they may be exposed in this game. Washington’s Keion Brooks Jr. has been on fire recently, averaging over 20 points and scoring 20 or more in his past four games. As a forward with athleticism that can score around the rim, Brooks Jr. is a significant threat to Oregon’s frontline, which is without their two best guys. It’s worth noting that Oregon has lost its last three games that weren’t on their home floor, including a 20-point blowout against Syracuse.

In contrast, Washington lost its first two road games but has been looking to turn things around during their current homestand. This is one of those lines that would probably set this as a no-play for me if Washington was -1. But the -4.5 is an eye-opener. I think they get their first Pac-12 win tonight at home.