It’s a Big Night in the Big 12 As Iowa State Plays Host to #2 Houston

This is a battle between two of the best defensive teams in the nation as the #2 Houston Cougars and the Iowa State Cyclones clash in the Hawkeye State on Tuesday night. Houston enters the contest with an unblemished record, having routed West Virginia 89-55 in their last outing, covering the 20-point spread as big favorites. On the other side, Iowa State suffered a setback on the road, falling 71-63 to #11 Oklahoma in their Big 12 opener, failing to cover as a two-point underdog.

#22 Houston (14-0) @ Iowa State (11-3) | ESPN2 | 7:00 pm |

Houston comes into their second Big 12 game on the season as undoubtedly the best defensive team in the country. They currently rank 1st in turnover percentage, defensive efficiency rating, and 2-point defense while ranking 4th in 3-point defense. They are an absolute juggernaut defensively. But they are matched up with the best defensive team they’ve seen so far this season in, the Iowa State Cyclones. Iowa State comes in ranked 5th in defensive efficiency, 2nd in turnover percentage, and 10th in 2-point defense.

Offensively, Houston ranks 134th in the nation in scoring, averaging 76.9 points per game. Their proficiency on the boards is evident, collecting an average of 41.1 rebounds per contest, placing them 26th nationally, while their passing game is solid with an average of 14.1 assists per game.

Leading the charge for Houston is L.J. Cryer, who contributes an impressive 17.1 points per game. The team features a balanced scoring attack, with players like Damian Dunn (eight points), Emmanuel Sharp (13.4 points), J’Wan Roberts, and Ja’Vier Francis all averaging over six points per game. Additionally, Mylik Wilson, Terrance Arceneaux, Jamal Shead, Joseph Turner, Ryan Elvin, and Ramon Walker Jr. play significant roles, highlighting the depth and versatility of Coach Kelvin Sampson’s roster.

The one problem Houston has had on defense is with fouls. And since Iowa State loves to drive the basketball, they’re going to need to take advantage of the free-throw line if they’re getting there. As a team, they currently shoot just under 70%, an average they’ll absolutely have to be better than tonight.

This is a very good Iowa State offense. They’re averaging an impressive 84.6 points per game, which ranks them 22nd nationally. Their ability to control the boards is evident as they pull down an average of 37.2 rebounds per game, placing them 146th in the nation. The Cyclones excel in playmaking, averaging 18.4 assists per game, ranking 13th nationally.

So What’s The Play?

This is a spot play for us as well as a contrarian play for us. I like Iowa State coming off a loss against #11 Oklahoma, another excellent defensive squad. I also love that almost have of the tickets are on Houston, with 46% of total bets sitting on the Cougars, but currently, 77% of the handle is on Iowa State. That’s looking like a pro’s vs Joe’s breakdown, and we love that.

This is also going to be the toughest environment and biggest road test for Houston so far. Prior to this, it was at Xavier when the Cougars were favored by -8.5 and beat X by 6 in a very tight contest. The Hilton Coliseum is going to be jumping tonight. Iowa State is going to have to knock down their free throws and really make Houston work on the offensive end, but I like Iowa State tonight and believe they may even hand Houston their first loss of the season.