Creighton vs Villanova Preview, NCAA Odds, and Free NCAA Picks

The Creighton Bluejays are set to take on the Villanova Wildcats in the Big East Tournament Championship. Creighton comes into this one as the number four seed in the Big East tournament while Villanova comes in as the number one seed. Villanova is 25-7 on the season and went 16-4 in the Big East. Creighton finished the season at 22-10 and finished 12-7 in the Big East.

Creighton vs Villanova – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Villanova vs Creighton

📊 Record: Villanova(25-7), Creighton(22-10)

📅 Date: March 12th, 2022

🕛 Time: 6:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: ESPN

🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden

🎲 Odds: Villanova(-7), Creighton(+7)

Creighton vs Villanova Odds

Creighton and Villanova will meet at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Whichever team wins this game will get an automatic bid to the March Madness Tournament.

Creighton vs Villanova Injuries

There are currently two players on Creightons’ injury report for Saturday night’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Ryan Nembhard and Shereef Mitchell are out.

Creighton vs Villanova Preview

This game will be played at a neutral arena, with a chance to clinch a ticket to the big dance. Villanova is the favorite in this one, but Creighton has proven that when they’re on their game, they can beat anyone in the country.

Creighton Hot At The Right Time

The Creighton Bluejays haven’t had a bad season by any means, but they certainly didn’t play the type of basketball that they were necessarily hoping for in the Big East. They finished 12-7 in the conference, and that isn’t a bad record in arguably one of the best basketball conferences in America, but it isn’t the record that they were hoping for.

However, Creighton is going to be coming into this one after very impressive wins against Marquette and Providence in this tournament.

Not only was Creighton able to take down the number one seeded Providence team, but they did so by beating them by nearly 30 points. In that game, Creighton had four players score at least 15 points.

Villanova Has Been Here Before

If there’s one thing about the Villanova Wildcats that everybody knows, this team usually plays its best basketball in March. Not only do they usually pay their best basketball in March, but they also had an impressive season as they finished 16-4 in the Big East. Villanova has impressive wins over St John’s and UConn during this tournament.

However, Villanova did only beat St. John’s by one point and UConn by just three points. In their win against the UConn Huskies, Jermaine Samuels led the way with 21 points.

CBB Betting Trends — Creighton vs Villanova

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

Creighton Trends

11 games have gone OVER and 21 have gone UNDER this season.

16-14-2 ATS this season.

Villanova Trends

16 games have gone OVER and 16 have gone UNDER this season.

16-14-2 ATS this season.

Free CBB Picks — Creighton vs Villanova

I am going to go with the Villanova Wildcats to cover the spread. Villanova always finds a way to get the job done in March, and it seems inevitable that they are going to be able to win the Big East.

They have arguably been a top-10 team in the country all season long, and I expect that trend to continue. Although Creighton is playing great basketball down the stretch in this tournament, I think Villanova is going to give them a little bit of a wake-up call and let them know that they aren’t on that same level as them just yet.

