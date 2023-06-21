Damian Jones exercises $2.58 million player option with Jazz

Damian Jones exercised his $2.58 million player option with the Utah Jazz for the 2023-24 season. Opting in guarantees a precise minimum salary of $2,586,665 for next season. This is part of the two-year, $4.9 million contract he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers last July. Of course, Jones had until this Friday, June 23 to decide.

The 6-foot-11 center won back-to-back championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. The Vanderbilt product then went on to play for the Atlanta Hawks (2019-20 season), Phoenix Suns (2020-21 season), Lakers (2020-21 season, 2022-23 season), and Sacramento Kings (2020-22).

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Jazz hold 25th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are giving the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and Minnesota Timberwolves better odds.

Center Damian Jones has exercised his $2.58 million player option to return to the Utah Jazz next season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2023



As part of a three-team trade this past February, the Lakers traded Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Russell Westbrook, and a 2027 first-round draft pick to the Jazz. Plus, the Lakers traded a 2024 second-round draft pick to the Timberwolves.

Additionally, Minnesota dealt D’Angelo Russell to the Lakers; Utah traded Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to L.A.; and the Jazz sent Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Mike Conely, a 2025 second-rounder, and a 2026 second-rounder to Minnesota.

Damian Jones exercises $2.58 million player option with the Utah Jazz for the 2023-24 season, will continue to serve as a backup to Walker Kessler

In 41 appearances in the 2022-23 season, Jones averaged 3.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 11.6 minutes per game. The seven-year veteran also shot 64% from the field, 58.8% beyond the arc, and 75.9% at the foul line.

Moreover, the Louisiana native made his Jazz debut in a 117-111 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 15. In eight minutes off the bench, Damian Jones recorded seven points, two boards, and two blocks.

First of the Jazz option deadlines will be Friday with Damian Jones (I think he’ll take it). Here are the others:

06.28: Olynyk fully guaranteed

06.29: Gay, Horton-Tucker, Clarkson, Juzang QO

07.18: Samanic $400K guaranteed

10.23: Dunn, Carey fully guaranteed https://t.co/3nh7W3Y8ep — David J. Smith (@davidjsmith1232) June 19, 2023



In Utah’s 135-133 loss against the Lakers on Apr. 4, the center scored a season-high 16 points in 33 minutes off the bench. Along with grabbing eight rebounds, he finished 5-of-5 (100%) shooting from the floor and drained three 3-pointers.

While Walker Kessler will likely be Utah’s prominent starting center next season, Jones makes for an interesting backup. The center opting in gives the Jazz 11 rostered players. Four are on partially or non-guaranteed contracts. Utah has three first-round picks in this Thursday’s 2023 NBA Draft.

NBA Betting Content You May Like