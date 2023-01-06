Home » news » December Coaches Of The Month Will Play Today Face To Face

NBA

December coaches of the month will play today face to face

Antonio Kozlow profile picture
Updated 5 mins ago on

2 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
USAT SI - CBS Sports
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Both Pelicans and Nets coaches were congratulated by the NBA as best managers of the month of December. Today at 7:30 ET both their teams clash in an intense match in New Orleans.

If we had to choose only one, well we would have to say the Nets have blown everyone away. Their December record was 12-1, and we are expecting them to continue their insane pace this 2023 as they are quickly becoming favourites to win the Eastern Conference, where they trail third just behind Celtics and Bucks. Unfortunately for Brooklyn fans, just couple of days ago they suffered a minor set back as they lost their 12 consecutive winning streak against the Bulls.

New Orleans, on the other hand, have been one of this season’s best surprises. They stand also in third place of the Western Conference after a stunning 10-5 game record during December. Last time out they won against Houston and postgame coach Green said: ”We have to be better at closing our games, but I thought we set the tone since the beginning of the game. But we will take the win and learn from here.”

Today they meet face to face

A clash of the titans! Today is a special occasion, since both awarded coaches will meet face to face at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans (7:30 ET). Pelicans are motivated due to their last victory, as for the Nets they need to wash their faces after Wednesday’s unfortunate defeat against Chicago.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Antonio Kozlow profile picture

Antonio is a life long sports enthusiast and professional journalist, who shares an obssesive urge to find and dig up the most interesting facts to guide gamblers towards more exciting, yet safe bets. In his own words, ''you can never really know enough about the things you love''.

Trending Now