Denver Nuggets Eyeing Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson is bound to have a new home soon. He was traded to the Charlotte Hornets during the NBA Trade Deadline where the Los Angeles Clippers received center, Mason Plumlee, in return. However, the Hornets and Jackson are working toward a buyout which will make the point guard one of the more touted players in the market. One contending team has already emerged as a favorite to sign the veteran point guard. The Denver Nuggets are showing significant interest in Jackson. Especially when you consider they are now in need of another ball-handling point guard to come off the bench. This is a void Reggie Jackson would be an answer for considering Bones Hyland is now a Los Angeles Clipper.

Denver Nuggets Garnering Interest in Reggie Jackson

Denver’s Hectic Trade Deadline

The Denver Nuggets were surprisingly busy this NBA Trade Deadline. As alluded to already, they shipped off Bones Hyland, a relationship that was seemingly beyond repair, and they also addressed another need on their second unit. The Nuggets have been needing a better backup center to two-time reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic, since the start of the year. They did just that by trading away Davon Reed and three second-round picks to the Los Angeles Lakers for Thomas Bryant. Bryant reportedly requested a trade from the Lakers and they complied. Now, he will get to back up the reigning MVP and have a legitimate shot at the championship this year. Thomas Bryant is leading the league in true shooting percentage at 71.2 percent.

However, the Nuggets did not get much back in return for Bones Hyland. The Clippers only had to give up two second round picks. Now, the Nuggets have a hole on their second-unit in the ball-handling department. This was evident in their loss to the Orlando Magic. Ish Smith is a solid contributor, but he does not quite fill the ball-handling role that Bones helped fill while he was a member of the Nuggets. That is one reason why Reggie Jackson would be an ideal fit for this Denver squad.

How Reggie Jackson Would Benefit the Nuggets

Reggie Jackson has been a professional bucket-getter his entire career. Everywhere he has been, he has scored at a decent clip. Throughout his career, Jackson has tallied 12.9 points per game. Reggie Jackson is also striking it from beyond the arc at a clip of 34.5 percent for his career. This year, he is shooting 35.0 percent from three-point range. This will help the Denver second-unit stretch the floor and also give Nikola Jokic another playmaker to utilize.

Not to mention, Jackson would give the Nuggets another veteran presence in the locker room which is always huge for a team with title aspirations. Reggie Jackson’s presence on the bench would also allow Bruce Brown to shift back to his natural position. Brown can handle the point guard responsibilities in short spurts, but in the playoffs, he will be needed as a shooting guard off the bench. With all of this in mind, it is easy to see why Reggie Jackson is garnering interest from the Denver Nuggets.