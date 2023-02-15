Denver Nuggets Officially Sign Veteran Reggie Jackson To A Deal For The Remainder Of The Season

A roster can never be too complete in the NBA and teams are always trying to make the best moves to upgrade their roster. The deadline for a player to be signed in time to compete in the playoffs is March, 1. That is why the Denver Nuggets filled one of their open roster spots with a veteran PG who adds depth to their rotation. Reggie Jackson was signed to a deal by the Denver Nuggets and is heading back to his home state.

Denver lost depth at PG when they traded Bones Hyland to the LA Clippers and Jackson was the perfect fit for the Nuggets. He’s an experienced veteran who should have no problem fitting in with a talented team like Denver. Jackson played in 52 games for the Clippers this season and was traded to the Charlotte Hornets who waived him.

Now, he gets the chance to play with the best team in the West alongside MVP candidate Nikola Jokic. Colorado Sports Betting sites have the Nuggets at (+750) to win the Finals this season. The second-lowest odds of any Western Conference team.

Reggie Jackson returns home to play for the Denver Nuggets

Jackson was the 24th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft and this will be the fourth NBA franchise he’ll play for. He was drafted by the Thunder and traded to the Detroit, where they traded him to the Clippers. They traded him to the Hornets where he was waived and is now in a great spot being apart of the Nuggets.

Denver are the best team in the West right now with a 40-18 record and a five-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies. Jackson grew up in Colorado Springs and was the Gatorade Colorado boy’s player of the year. He averaged (10.9) points, (2.2) rebounds, and (3.5) assists in 38 games started this season.

He’ll be joining Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Ish Smith in the Nuggets backcourt rotation moving forward. The Nuggets will be hosting the Dallas Mavericks at 9:00pm EST tonight.