Nuggets’ Jamal Murray (knee) questionable, Zeke Nnaji (shoulder) doubtful vs. Magic

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (right knee inflammation) is questionable and forward Zeke Nnaji (right shoulder sprain) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday night’s road game against the Orlando Magic.

Murray has missed a total of 10 games so far this season. Bruce Brown Jr. (right ankle sprain) was upgraded to probable on Wednesday. Of course, Collin Gillespie (lower left leg fracture) remains out indefinitely.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Nuggets possess third-best odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are giving the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks better odds.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Nuggets PG Jamal Murray (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game vs. the Magic. pic.twitter.com/K74VOTyZGl — DK Nation (@dklive) February 8, 2023

Through 45 starts this season, Murray is averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, a career-high 5.8 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. Not to mention, he’s also shooting 46.1% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range.

Last Saturday, in the Nuggets’ 128-108 win over the Atlanta Hawks, the guard recorded a season-high 41 points in 37 minutes of action. The Kentucky product finished 15-of-24 (62.5%) shooting from the floor and 7-of-12 (58.3%) beyond the arc.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (right knee inflammation) is questionable, forward Zeke Nnaji (right shoulder sprain) is doubtful against Magic on Thursday

As for Zeke Nnaji, the third-year wing is averaging 5.1 points and 2.3 boards per game through 44 appearances this season. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 57.2% from the field.

For Orlando’s injury report, Garry Harris (left knee meniscus tear) is listed as questionable. Mo Bamba is currently serving his four-game suspension as well. He’s eligible to return Feb. 13 against the Chicago Bulls. To add to the list, Chuma Okeke (left ACL) remains out indefinitely. The injury report for the Nuggets matchup is below.

Magic's injury report for tomorrow vs. Nuggets: Gary Harris is listed as questionable because of right adductor soreness. No other changes. pic.twitter.com/MkZzM0JHfZ — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) February 8, 2023

Additionally, the Magic are 5-5 in their past 10 contests. They’ve won two of their last three games. However, Orlando is 1-5 in its previous six matchups versus the Nuggets. And the Magic have covered the spread in their last five meetings against Western Conference opponents.

Denver is 6-4 in its last 10 games, though, the team is also 4-1 over a previous five-game stretch. The Nuggets are 12-1 in their past 13 matchups versus Orlando. Nonetheless, they’re 2-5 in their last seven away games.

On Jan. 15, the first head-to-head encounter of the season series, Denver won 119-116 over the Magic. Sportsbooks have not yet released the betting lines for Thursday night’s interconference contest. But according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 66% chance of winning.