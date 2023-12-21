Reggie Jackson Averaging Career-High in Field Goal Percentage

Reggie Jackson was a player the Denver Nuggets took on the buyout market last season. At the time, many saw the move as simply a roster-filler and he played very little during the Nuggets’ title run. However, with the departure of Bruce Brown and Jeff Green, it has opened the door for Reggie Jackson to rejuvenate himself and find a true sixth man role on the team. It has paid dividend so far as the veteran point guard is having his best season since his days as a Los Angeles Clipper.

Reggie Jackson Currently Tallying a Career-High in Field Goal Percentage

Reggie Jackson Providing a Spark to Denver’s Second Unit

So far this season, Jackson has been averaging a career-best field goal percentage of 49.5 percent. There is still a lot of season left, but if he keeps on his trajectory, then Jackson could very well be a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. On top of this, the former Clipper is also tallying numbers of 13.6 points, 4.5 assists, and a three-point shooting percentage of 40.7 percent. Many were worried about the Nuggets’ bench production coming into this season. After all, Bruce Brown was the perfect sixth man for the team and Jeff Green’s veteran leadership can benefit any team in the association. However, Reggie Jackson has embraced the challenge this season and has arguably been the biggest bright spot of Denver’s second unit.

He is an effective shot-creator and is also adept at penetrating the opposing defenses and getting into the paint for easy layup or lob opportunities for his teammates. The Nuggets’ bench currently consists of many young players such as Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, and Zeke Nnaji. As a result, having a proven veteran in Reggie Jackson lead this group has provided the perfect mix of youth and experience for the Nuggets this season. With all of this in mind, it looks as if Jackson has found his true NBA home, which happens to be the place close to where he grew up, Colorado Springs.

He Has Found a True Home in Denver

Head coach, Michael Malone, and teammates have raved about Jackson’s performance this season. There have also been a few games where he was the catalyst for big wins, such as a close win against his former team in Los Angeles. The Nuggets were without Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray for that matchup. However, Reggie Jackson and Deandre Jordan both wound back the clock to the lob city days and willed the Nuggets to an improbable victory.

While Jackson gives a lot of credit to Nikola Jokic for his play this year, he himself has done himself a favor turning around his fortunes and solidifying his role on Denver’s second unit. This season, Jackson is having career-bests in offensive rating (117) and true shooting percentage (58.7 percent). Reggie Jackson can potentially be an x-factor for the Nuggets this summer if he continues to play at this rate. As a result, Jackson was one of the biggest steals of the buyout market last season.