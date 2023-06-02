Last night, the Denver Nuggets debuted in the NBA Finals. In Game 1 vs the Miami Heat, the Nuggets had a double-digit lead and were a perfect 10-0 when leading by double figures this postseason. They have looked virtually unstoppable this postseason with Nikola Jokic leading the way. Denver’s 11-point win vs the Heat in Game 1 is the largest by a team making its NBA Finals debut since the 1999 Spurs.

Game 1 was an absolute masterclass by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. The 28-year-old superstar controlled the pace of the game for the Nuggets last night and had yet another triple-double this postseason. Jokic took only 12 shots last night and had 27 points.

The rest of their role players all contributed and that’s why they won the game, 104-93. That score doesn’t accurately represent Game 1. Denver was in control for the majority of the game and was outscored 30-20 in the fourth. Game 2 is Sunday night at 8:00 pm EST.

The Nuggets won by 11 in Game 1, the largest win by a team making its NBA Finals debut since the 1999 Spurs. pic.twitter.com/pqpmjrInoN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 2, 2023

The Denver Nuggets were clearly the better team after a dominant win in Game 1

Over the past three to four postseasons, the Denver Nuggets had fallen just short of making the NBA Finals. Injuries had held the team back from their true potential. The Nuggets have stayed healthy in the 2023 postseason, allowing them to thrive as a team. That is why they have an outstanding (13-3) record in the 2023 playoffs.

Miami shot (.333) percent from deep last night and that’s not how they’ve been winning games this postseason. The Heat thrive when they’re shooting close to or above (.500) percent from deep. It was apparent in Game 1 last night that the Heat do not have the size to guard the Nuggets’ frontcourt players.

Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. thrived in the paint last night. Both had double-digit points and Porter Jr. had 14 points and 13 rebounds for a solid double-double. The Miami Heat will need to regroup for Game 2. They would love to win the next game to head back home with the series tied 1-1.