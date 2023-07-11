Home » news » Detroits Isaiah Stewart Has Agreed To A Four Year 64 Million Rookie Contract Extension

Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart has agreed to a four-year, $64 million rookie contract extension

Updated 35 mins ago on
This offseason, the Detroit Pistons hired Monty Williams to be their new head coach. He signed a record-breaking six-year, $78.5 million contract. Williams has been brought in to help develop the young players that Detroit has on the roster. One of those players is 22-year-old Isaiah Stewart. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Stewart and the Pistons have agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract. 

According to league reports, Stewart is the first player from the 2020 draft class to not sign for the maximum rookie extension. Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, LaMelo Ball, and Desmond Bane had all previously done so. Stewart is not on the same level as those types of players.

Three of the four previous players all have at least one all-star selection for their career. That doesn’t mean that Stewart can’t earn a larger contract extension down the line. He’s shown slow growth and development with the Pistons and has room to reach a new level.

Isaiah Stewart has signed a long-term contract to remain with the Detroit Pistons

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Stewart is the first Pistons’ rookie extension since Jason Maxiell in 2008. It’s the first rookie extension under owner Tom Gores who bought the team in 2011. During the 2022-23 season, Stewart played in 50 games and made 47 starts.

In early March he suffered a season-ending left-shoulder injury. His (11.3) points and (1.4) assists were both career highs for Stewart in his third year with the team. Additionally, the former first-round pick started adding a three-point shot to his game.

During his first two seasons with the Pistons, he averaged (0.7) threes attempted per game. He changed that during 2022-23 by attempting (4.1) three-pointers per game. Stewart shot (.327) percent from deep last season and it’s something he can continue to work on. The Boston Celtics had reported interest in Stewart this offseason, but the Pistons were not willing to part ways just yet.

