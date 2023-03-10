On top of being one of the nine youngest teams in the league, injuries have derailed the Pistons season. They own the NBA’s worst record at 15-52 and have no chance of making the playoffs this year. To make matters worse, news broke that Pistons center Isaiah Stewart is out 3-4 to get left shoulder surgery. This is likely going to have him miss the rest of the 2022-23 season.

Injuries have piled up for some of Detroit’s best players in the last week. We got the news about Stewart being out and Hamidou Diallo (ankle) is also out 3-4 weeks and that will likely put an end t his season as well. On top of that, their best player Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) is dealing with an injury as well.

Another wash of a season for a team that hasn’t has over 40 wins since 2018-19. The Pistons made the playoffs that season and lost in the first-round.

Looks like Isaiah Stewart may be done for the season, as well pic.twitter.com/l1426YiW4f — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) March 9, 2023

Isaiah Stewart adds to the list of Piston’s player to be injured within the last two weeks

The 21 year old big man has been out the last six games in a row with a left sore hip. However, the shoulder injury is one that may have been lingering for a while now. Stewart missed four games in a row back in January and some are speculating that his shoulder injury started then. He was probably playing through the pain as best he could.

His injury is listed as a left shoulder impingement and it’s more than likely going to end his season a bit short. Stewart has played in 50 games for Detroit this season and made 47 starts. The 16th pick in the 2020 NBA draft was averaging a career-high in points (11.3) and assists (1.4) along with (8.1) rebounds per game.

He’s also in the final year of his rookie deal and is eligible for a contract extension next season. Detroit will continue to use Jalen Duren and James Wiseman more heavily in their final stretch of games to end the year. The Piston’s will most definitely be in the lottery for the top pick in the upcoming draft.