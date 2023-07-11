The Pistons Rebuild is Starting to Resemble A Future Contending Roster

The Detroit Pistons have made a significant move to solidify their frontcourt by securing Isaiah Stewart with a four-year, $64 million rookie extension. This agreement, confirmed by Stewart’s agent and reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, marks a notable milestone for Pistons team owner Tom Gores, who had not previously agreed to a rookie extension since acquiring the team in 2011.

Detroit Pistons F/C Isaiah Stewart has agreed on a four-year, $64 million rookie contract extension, his agent Drew Gross of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. Stewart gets the first non-maximum extension for the 2020 draft class. pic.twitter.com/9a2W7tLj23 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 11, 2023

Stewart Looked Every Bit the Part of a Marquee NBA Center

Isaiah Stewart is coming off a standout season in Detroit, where he established himself as a reliable starter. He posted impressive numbers, averaging 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Stewart’s contributions were highlighted by 13 double-doubles, a career-high for him. However, his season was cut short in March due to a left shoulder impingement that he initially suffered after drawing a foul in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers in January.

The Pistons selected Stewart with the 16th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, acquiring the pick in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. As the first player from the 2020 class to sign a non-max extension, Stewart has set a precedent among his peers. Meanwhile, other notable players from the same draft class, such as LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, and Desmond Bane, have secured maximum extensions with their respective teams.

Isaiah Stewart agreed to a four-year extension with the Pistons, becoming the first drafted player to re-sign with Detroit since Andre Drummond pic.twitter.com/djyhnSmogN — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 11, 2023

It Hasn’t Been Pretty of Late, But The Pistons Have a Future

Last season, the Pistons faced significant challenges, finishing with a record of 17-65. This marked their first season without reaching the 20-win mark since the 1979-80 campaign. In the midst of their rebuilding phase, the team made coaching changes, with Dwane Casey stepping down and transitioning to a role in the front office. The Pistons then hired former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams as their new head coach.

By locking in Isaiah Stewart with a lucrative extension, the Pistons are demonstrating their commitment to his development and future contributions to the team. With Stewart’s continued growth and the guidance of their new coaching staff, the Pistons aim to rebuild and improve upon their recent struggles in the seasons to come.