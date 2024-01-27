Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker scored 29 points in the first quarter of Friday night’s 133-131 loss to the Indiana Pacers, becoming the 12th NBA player since the 1996-97 season to record 29 or more points in a single frame.

Phoenix outscored the Pacers 40-31 in the opening period. Booker, 27, went on to end his outing with a season-high 62 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks in 39 minutes of action.

The nine-year veteran shot 22-of-37 (59.5%) from the field, 6-of-12 (50%) from 3-point range, and 12-of-13 (92.3%) at the foul line. He now has the most 20-point quarters in the NBA this season, with a total of four.

All four have come in the last eight days.

60. The 9th player in @NBA history, and first in Suns history, with multiple career 60-point games. pic.twitter.com/00BxsADDXy — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 27, 2024



However, the Suns were outscored 84-58 in the paint and 28-17 in the final period. Phoenix blew a 17-point lead and lost the turnover battle. Indiana shot 58-of-109 (53.2%) from the floor.

“Those are the shots I’ve been taking all season,” Booker said. “We’ve got some things to figure out, especially on the defensive end.”

Booker also logged 50 or more points for the second time this season and seventh time in his career. He notched a career-high 70 points at Boston on March 24, 2017. On Jan. 19, he had 52 at New Orleans.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is averaging career highs of 28.2 points, 7.4 assists per game

Furthermore, it was the first time since 1977-78 two or more players have scored at least 60 points in a loss. Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns put up 62 in a 128-125 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

George Gervin (63) and David Thompson (73) are the only other players to lose with 60 or more points.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson scored 37 points during the third quarter of a 126-101 win over the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 23, 2015, setting the all-time record for the most points scored in a single quarter.

Devin Booker is the 12th player since 1996-97 to score 29+ points in a single quarter 🔥#Suns ⎹ #ComingInHot pic.twitter.com/LzLHjZOBdD — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) January 27, 2024



In addition to Thompson, these four other players recorded at least 30 points in a period — Kevin Love (34 points on Nov. 23, 2016), Carmelo Anthony (33 points on Dec. 10, 2008), Towns (March 14, 2022), and Kobe Bryant (30 points on Dec. 20, 2005, and Nov. 30, 2006).

Six other players that scored 29 points in a quarter are Joel Embiid (Nov. 6, 2023), James Harden (Nov. 30, 2019), Brandon Jennings (Nov. 14, 2009), Joe Johnson (Dec. 16, 2013), Dirk Nowitzki (Nov. 3, 2009), and Isaiah Thomas (Dec. 30, 2016).

Through 36 starts this season, Booker is averaging career highs of 28.2 points, 7.4 assists, and 36.1 minutes per game. The University of Kentucky product is shooting career bests of 49.9% from the field and 38.8% from downtown as well.

