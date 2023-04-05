After a 117-113 win on the road last night vs the Orlando Magic, the Cleveland Cavaliers improved to 50-20 this season. They have locked in the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and it’s the franchise’s first 50-win season since 2017-18. Taking over the game offensively for the Cavs last night was Donovan Mitchell who had 43 points. He’s the first player since James Harden in 2018-19 to record four-straight 40-point games.

Donovan Mitchell has flourished in his first season with Cleveland and has proved that he is well worth what the Cavs gave up to acquire him this past offseason. He scored 12 of his 43 points in the fourth quarter last night and hit two huge free-throws that iced the game for Cleveland.

The Cavs are a top-four seed in the East for a reason and they will be a tough out for whoever they end up facing. Ohio Sports Betting sites have the Cavaliers at (+4000) to win the Finals this season.

Donovan Mitchell is the first player to record 4 straight 40-point games since James Harden in 2018-19. Over the last 30 seasons, the only other players to record 4 straight 40-point games are: 🏀James Harden

🏀Russell Westbrook

🏀Allen Iverson

🏀Kobe Bryant (6x) pic.twitter.com/JQ5DzKJETm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 5, 2023

Donovan Mitchell recorded his fourth straight 40-point game last night vs the Orlando Magic

All five of Cleveland’s starters were in double-figures scoring last night, but four-time all-star Donovan Mitchell led the way with 43 points. He also racked up 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and five three-pointers made on a solid 15-23 from the field overall. Mitchell is now the 11th player in NBA history to at least four games in a row with 40+ points.

In the last 30 years, only four other players have accomplished that feat as well. He joins James Harden (1x), Russell Westbrook (1x), Allen Iverson (1x), and Kobe Bryant (6x). The longest streak of all time is still held by Wilt Chamberlain with two separate 40-point game steaks that lasted 14 days. Chamberlain averaged (50.4) points per game that season in 1961-62.

The playoffs are right around the corner as the Cavs only have two regular season games left. It’s more than likely that they will be facing the New York Knicks in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. That will be a tough series to win for the Cavaliers who are 1-3 in four games against the Knicks this season. They will look for Donovan Mitchell to carry the team as he averages (28.3) points per game in 39 career playoff games.