Jalen Brunson admitted he would’ve re-signed with the Mavericks for almost half of what the Knicks are paying him

It is known how much the Mavericks regret having let go Jalen Brunson to the Knicks this season, and news keeps coming out that simply shows evidence that things could’ve played out differently for the star and the Dallas squad.

As Luka Doncic kept saying he needed stronger players around him to actually compete for the title this season, the Texan management finally decided for a desperate play to trade for Kyrie Irving, but we all know it’s just a way of trying to compensate the fact that Brunson is shining in New York.

News came out this weekend after reports suggested that the point guard’s heart was always willing to remain in Dallas, as he admitted he would’ve stayed for much less than what he’s earning with the Knicks right now.

Did the Mavericks make a mistake letting Jalen Brunson go? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8mRxp09k6F — theScore (@theScore) March 24, 2023

According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, the 26-year-old recently said in an interview he desired to stay for the long haul with the Mavericks. “Prior to the 2021-22 season, he was eligible for a four-year, $55.5 million extension. It was an offer Brunson’s camp would have accepted if the Mavericks made it,” the journalist wrote. “But the Mavericks resisted.”

Brunson remembered how the negotiations actually played out. “There were two times that I thought we had offers on the table before the season, and then around, I think December or January, they looked the other way,” Brunson said. “They had every right in the world to do so. I don’t blame them for making any business decisions. That’s on them.”

“I wanted that role of being with the Mavericks for the long haul of my career,” the point guard admitted. “I truly loved that place.”

So, there you have it, the 26-year-old really wished to stay in Texas for $55M over four years, but the Mavs administration didn’t believe he was worth that much. Now that you think of it, it hey’d signed him at that price, it would arguably be one of the best contracts in the NBA.

Let’s take a look at one of Brunson’s best performances with the Mavericks:

This would’ve meant Dallas did not have to trade Dorian Finney-Smith for Irving, as this left a huge hole in the Mavs’ defense.

Nowadays, Brunson is averaging career-highs in almost every department in New York

But let’s be honest, we all know that Brunson has thrived under New York’s head coach Tom Thibodeau because last year he wasn’t the star player he is today. I mean, the point guard would still be the No.2 star next to Luka Doncic, who’s used to taking all the credit.

Nevertheless, it’s the fact that he could’ve stayed home in Dallas for just half the price of what his current team decided to pay for him. Nowadays, a confident Brunson is averaging career highs in almost every department: scoring (23.8), assists (6.2), 3-point attempts (4.7), makes (1.9) and percentage (41.1).

Ever since the start of 2023, the 26-year-old is averaging just below 28 points per contest on 45% from beyond the arc-point. And in that time frame, the Knicks are standing all the way up in the Eastern Conference’s fifth place, producing the league’s current third-best offense.

The New York squad are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and will host the Houston Rockets tonight. As of late, Brunson’s had some recurrent injuries and the Knicks needs him fully healthy, so he’s on the injury report for his hand tonight vs Houston and is questionable to play.