Donovan Mitchell returns to play Utah first time since transfer

This January 10th will mark the return of Donovan Mitchell to Utah, as the Cleveland Cavaliers play against his former team, the Jazz.

Let us jog your memory. Not too many months ago, back in September 2022, Utah impressed us all when they negotiated an incredible six player swap transfer for Donovan Mitchell, including Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji.

“The acquisition of Donovan Mitchell presented us with an incredible opportunity to bring one of the NBA’s most dynamic young All-Stars to Cleveland,” said Koby Altman back in September, the Cavs’ president of basketball operations. “He’s already a special and proven talent at just 25-years-old”.

No doubt the transfer has been a succesful trade so far, since Mitchell has blossomed with the Cavs, averaging the best stats of his career in his first 36 games. He has not only achieved 28.8 points per game, but also his own records as for all three of his shooting percentages (48.8 FG%, 40.5% on 3-pointers, 87.4 FT%). Just last week, Mitchell made history as he conquered 71 points in overtime against the Bulls.

Performances like these have honoured him with this past’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week, as he scored 116 points in two games.

Want to bet?

If you are looking to bet, here are the current odds for tomorrow night’s clash according to BetOnline.ag:

The Cleveland Cavs are favourites at -3 1/2 with a -105 juice, whereas Utah Jazz are the underdogs with a +3 1/2 with a -115 juice. The over/under for the game is 227.

While the Jazz (20-23) are struggling at 12th position in the West, the Cavaliers (26-15) are fourth in the Eastern Conference. The game tomorrow night will start at 9pm ET.