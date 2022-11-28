On Sunday, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green picked up his seventh technical foul of the 2022-23 season in a 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the four-time All-Star trails only Kevin Durant for the most technical fouls this season.

With 1:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, Green was issued a technical from the bench after Jordan Poole drove to the basket and scored a layup. In the replay, Green was spotted dancing, hopping on one leg onto the lane line of the court.

“It’s crazy. I probably got four techs this year that are questionable,” the Warriors wing said after the win. “They told me I was at the lane line, but I thought I was standing in the corner. So, I don’t know. It sucks, though.”

Less than a minute later, after Donte DiVincenzo hit a three-pointer, Stephen Curry received a technical foul for running to the baseline and waving a towel in celebration. It appears Curry’s technical was intentional, in order to show his support for Green.