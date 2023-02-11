NBA
EveryGame Has $750 Super Bowl Betting Offer for Eagles vs Chiefs
The countdown for Super Bowl Sunday begins and EveryGame Sportsbook is letting fans get in on the action early by offering $750 in free bets for the Eagles vs Chiefs.
EveryGame Super Bowl Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750
NFL fans have a chance to bet on the Super Bowl for free by signing up to EveryGame sportsbook.
That gives NFL fans a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for the 2023 Super Bowl.
How To Claim Your Super Bowl Betting Offer:
- Click to register with EveryGame
- Deposit $250 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
- Receive $250 in free Super Bowl bets
Terms and Conditions:
- Minimum $50 deposit required
- 100% bonus can be claimed on first 3 deposits
- Maximum bonus is $250 per deposit
How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At EveryGame
Players must log on to their EveryGame account before they can start placing bets on the Super Bowl LVII.
Once they are logged in, EveryGame has a great selection of Super Bowl props to bet on this weekend.
Here’s how to place your first bet on the Super Bowl at EveryGame:
- Find the ‘American Football’ section
- Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
- Place your Super Bowl bet
Why You Should Join EveryGame For The Super Bowl
EveryGame is a trusted online sportsbook available in Canada and the US.
At EveryGame, football fans have access to a great selection of betting offers, including the 100% deposit bonus worth up to $750. In addition, EveryGame offers four free bets worth $100 during the NFL season. For the Super Bowl, EveryGame is also giving away exclusive bonusesm including up to $200 in additional free bets for the Eagles vs Chiefs game.
NFL fans can find a wide variety of betting markets on Super Bowl Sunday, including game lines, player props, and Super Bowl specials.
In addition to great bonuses and customer service, there are a number of other reasons why US residents trust EveryGame when betting on the NFL.
Key Reasons to Bet with EveryGame:
- Better odds and more player props markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
