The Toronto Raptors are currently one of five teams this offseason that is searching for their new head coach. Toronto’s front office is in to rush to find their next head coach. They’ve interviewed “far and wide”, with one interesting candidate landing another chance to be an NBA head coach. He last coached the Brooklyn Nets to start the 2022-23 season but was fired after seven games.

Nash was the head coach of the Nets for three seasons and finished with a 94-67 record in the regular season. He was 7-13 in the postseason with Brooklyn. As a former MVP PG, Nash knows the x’s and o’s of coaching. In his time with the Nets, he dealt with a number of ongoing issues on and off the court with his players.

He had lost the locker room and was fired less than 10 games into the season. Now, Nash is getting a shot at being a head coach once again. The 49-year-old reportedly “impressed” the Raprtors in his formal interview.

Steve Nash has interviewed to be the next head coach of the Toronto Raptors

Reports say that the Raports were impressed with Nash’s preparation, along with his desire to get back on the court as a head coach. Nash is an NBA Hall of Famer and is well respected in Canada. He played for the Men’s National team back in his playing days.

However, his inexperience as a head coach was evident in his time with the Nets and that may hurt his chances with Toronto. The inexperience was most glaring in the postseason. He failed to make the adjustments needed to elevate the team.

The Raptors still have a lot of off-season matters they need to take care of besides finding a head coach. Fred VanVleet is eligible as a free agent this offseason and trade speculation looms around O.G. Anunoby. Brooklyn’s former head coach is on a long list of coaching candidates for the Raptors, but they could decide he’s the man for the job.