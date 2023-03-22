Home » news » Former Pro And Nba Champion Richard Jefferson Offering A 20000 Reward In Efforts To Solve His Fathers Homicide Case From 2018 Police Report

NBA

Former pro and NBA champion Richard Jefferson offering a $20,000 reward in efforts to solve his father’s homicide case from 2018, police report

Updated 1 hour ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Richard Jefferson spent 17 years in the NBA and won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. You can find him nowadays on ESPN or the YES network where he is a studio and in-game analyst. LA County sheriff’s department announced yesterday a $20,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of Jefferso’s father in 2018. The amount has doubled since the $10,000 reward back in 2020. 

Richard Jefferson Sr. was shot on the evening of 9/19/18 while chatting with a group of people outside a residence in Compton. It’s said that at least one gunman opened fire and was in a dark-colored vehicle. Jefferson Sr. suffered multiple gunshot wounds before he would later pass away at a nearby hospital.

Richard Jefferson Sr.’s homicide case is still unsolved and investigators are still looking for answers

In a news conference on Tuesday, investigators announced the $20,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of Jerfferson’s Sr.’s killer. They also said that they believe the shooter or shooters were gang members who had mistaken Jefferson Sr. for a rival gang member.

Reports say that Jefferson nor the people he was speaking with before he was shot were ever involved with gangs. Investigators still believe there was a witness in the area who can help solve this case and that’s why the reward has been doubled from $10,000 back in 2020.

His son Kenneth addressed the media in the news conference in a very somber manner. He said, Richard “was a brother, he was a son, he was a father, he was a grandfather who was very much loved”. It’s been four and a half years since his tragic murder and investigators are still looking for answers.

Investigators asked that anyone with information call the sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477. They said callers could remain anonymous.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now