Richard Jefferson spent 17 years in the NBA and won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. You can find him nowadays on ESPN or the YES network where he is a studio and in-game analyst. LA County sheriff’s department announced yesterday a $20,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of Jefferso’s father in 2018. The amount has doubled since the $10,000 reward back in 2020.

Richard Jefferson Sr. was shot on the evening of 9/19/18 while chatting with a group of people outside a residence in Compton. It’s said that at least one gunman opened fire and was in a dark-colored vehicle. Jefferson Sr. suffered multiple gunshot wounds before he would later pass away at a nearby hospital.

Police are offering $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the 2018 murder of former NBA player Richard Jefferson’s father in Compton. https://t.co/O4yqMr3EIb — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) March 22, 2023

Richard Jefferson Sr.’s homicide case is still unsolved and investigators are still looking for answers

In a news conference on Tuesday, investigators announced the $20,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of Jerfferson’s Sr.’s killer. They also said that they believe the shooter or shooters were gang members who had mistaken Jefferson Sr. for a rival gang member.

Reports say that Jefferson nor the people he was speaking with before he was shot were ever involved with gangs. Investigators still believe there was a witness in the area who can help solve this case and that’s why the reward has been doubled from $10,000 back in 2020.

His son Kenneth addressed the media in the news conference in a very somber manner. He said, Richard “was a brother, he was a son, he was a father, he was a grandfather who was very much loved”. It’s been four and a half years since his tragic murder and investigators are still looking for answers.

Investigators asked that anyone with information call the sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477. They said callers could remain anonymous.