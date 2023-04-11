Giannis Antetokounmpo believes he’s been the best NBA player for the past 5 years: “I will never beg for an MVP award that I believe I deserve”

This past weekend Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo left us with a spicy statement after the club’s organization prepared for him a surprise after their home game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Greek athlete felt honored as the Bucks prepared a special tribute video at the Fiserv Forum, and after the game spoke his mind on what he really thought about the whole MVP craze.

After he attended the crowd and signed autographs to all the young fans, he attended the press feeling loose and emotional. “I will never try to create a narrative about the work I put in and maybe that might hurt me because I believe the last five years I’ve been the MVP,” he assured.

“I will never beg for an MVP award” — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/MT0VSYNQuO — IKE Bucks Podcast (@IKE_Bucks) April 10, 2023

There’s a reason why the 28-year-old is Milwaukee’s star player, as he’s been the franchise’s leader in points, assists, and games. But he’s still hungry for more!

“Do I want a third MVP?,” the foward asked himself. “Hell f–king yeah I want a third one. I am extremely competitive. I try to make my team successful. That’s what I get paid for. That’s what I’m here for.”

However, he knows it’s not his place to talk about other player’s talents. “I’m never going to be one who discredits anybody else’s work,” Giannis told the press. “That’s not who I am as a person. And I will never beg for an MVP award that I believe I deserve.

“I’m very proud that I’m able to play at an MVP level because that means I’m making my team very successful. That’s the goal.”

As Antetokounmpo also has a Defensive Player of the Year award on his trophy cabinet, he’s not only a dominant offensive force, but also one of the most versatile players in NBA history. So far this season, the Greek player is averaging a career-high 31.1 points with the addition of 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 32.1 minutes per contest.

Antetokounmpo hopes to play at an MVP level as long as he can

“Maybe people are just tired of me. And look, I’ll be tired of myself too. I’m not going to lie, Mariah [Riddlesprigger], my significant other, is tired of me too,” the foward joked around, but made sure that everyone present knew that he won’t stop his ambition for glory even if people have grown sick of him.

Back in February, the NBA champion became the all-time assist leader for the Milwaukee franchise with 3,724. Take a look for yourselves:

“But at the end of the day, I will try to be consistent, I will try to be as dominant as I can and I will try to help my team be successful for as many years as I can and in as many years as my legs allow me to be,” he recognized. “Eventually, they’re going to be like, ‘Man, give this guy this MVP because goddamn, he’s still here.’ That’s what’s going to happen.”

Important to say that Giannis never mentioned neither of his two oppponents (Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid) to the MVP race this year, as a way to give them the respect they deserve.

“Do I wish to get one more? One hundred percent. The goal is to play at an MVP level. Now, I could play at an MVP level and never be blessed with another MVP…I really believe from the bottom of my heart that eventually I’ll get another one. Until then, I’m trying to get that second ring,” Antetokounmpo concluded.