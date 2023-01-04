Giannis Antetokounmpo third player with three-game streak of 40 points, 10 rebounds

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks became the third player since the 1976-77 merger on Tuesday night to have a three-game streak of 40 points and 10 rebounds.

The two-time MVP joined Russell Westbrook and Moses Malone. Neither player reached a fourth straight. So, the Greek Freak could become the first player to set the record with a fourth consecutive 40/10 stat line.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Giannis Antetokounmpo possesses the third-best odds to win MVP this season. A few sportsbooks are showing better odds for Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in each of his last three games. Only three other players in NBA history have logged three straight 40/10/5 games: Elgin Baylor (1961, 1963), Wilt Chamberlain (1963), and Russell Westbrook in 2016.

Additionally, the only other Bucks to score 40 or more points in three consecutive games are Flynn Robinson in February 1969 and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in February 1972.

For another side note, the Bucks forward has scored 20-plus points in each of his last six halves of basketball. The six-time All-NBA member has tallied eight 40-point games this season.

In Milwaukee’s 123-113 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, the 10-year veteran scored a career-high 55 points on 20-of-33 (60.6%) shooting from the floor and 15-of-16 (93.8%) at the foul line.

“I want to get in a position that my game is boring,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said after the win. “I just do what I do, and people don’t talk about it because it becomes boring — I do it every single night. That’s what I want to do.”

After the timeout, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been taken out of the game and his night appears to be done. 55 points. 10 rebounds. 7 assists. That is a new single-game career-high for Antetokounmpo and he ends the night two points short of Michael Redd's franchise record (57). — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 4, 2023

“I want other people to feel like my game is boring,” added Giannis Antetokounmpo. “But I don’t get bored. The greats — the best players — never get bored. They go out there and they always give their best any given night.”

On November 11, 2006, Michael Redd scored a Bucks franchise record and career-high 57 points in Milwaukee’s 113-111 loss against the Utah Jazz. He shot 18-of-32 (56.3%) from the floor and 6-of-12 (50%) outside the arc.

Through 31 starts this season, the six-time All-Star is averaging a career-high 32.8 points. He’s also logging 11.8 boards and 5.2 assists per game. Plus, the forward is shooting 53.6% from the field.