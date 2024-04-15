Golden State ended the 2023/24 season on a roll, but weren’t able to clinch a direct Playoff berth in a very contested Western Conference. However, with a 56.1 winning percentage, the Warriors became the best 10th-ranked team in NBA history.

Yep, you read correctly, nobody has ever produced a 46-36 record and ended 10th in this league, a mark they secured after beating the Jazz 123-116 on Sunday at Chase Center. Now, they are set to face the Kings for a spot in the Play-in tournament, which is a clash that has proved to be a classic Californian rivalry.

Just last season, as Sacramento made the Playoffs for the first time in 17 years, both squads faced each other in the first round but Golden State emerged victorious in a tight series. Now Mike Brown’s squad hopes to take revenge despite producing a much weaker campaign than they did last year.

Winningest Seasons as a 10th Seed in NBA History: 1. 2024 Warriors – 46-36 (.560)

2. 2001 Sonics – 44-38 (.537)

3. 2022 Hornets – 43-39 (.524)

4. 2018 Clippers – 42-40 (.512)

5. 6 tied – 41-41 (.500) FROM 73 WINS 8 YEARS AGO TO THIS! WE STAY BREAKING RECORDS! — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) April 15, 2024

“Well really, I’m happy with the way [the season] unfolded over the last couple of months,” Steve Kerr said after defeating Utah. “We were a little bit in disarray for a while early in the season, trying to find ourselves, and a lot of guys really stepped up not only on the court but off the court, in the locker room.”

The coach is convinced that the squad is currently playing at their best. “We have a really good connection on this team, good chemistry, guys pulling for each other, putting in the work. So I’ve got a good, good feeling about what’s ahead. I think we still have a chance to do something special,” he assured.

The Warriors know very well how it feels to be counted out and then surprise everyone with a championship run, just like they did in the 2022 NBA Finals. The Bay Area team hope to prove doubters wrong, and show why seeding is just a number.

Kerr compared Tuesday’s Play-in clash like one from the NCAA Tournament. “Obviously, it’s the NCAA tournament, you have to get out of the first weekend here and win the first two to get to the first round, but we have a shot, so we’re excited about that,” he said.

The Warriors expect CP3 to become a leader with experience during their upcoming Play-in action

Coach Kerr is well aware that his team possesses a lot of players with postseason experience, and he expects this will make the difference against a less mature Sacramento squad. Also, he doesn’t fear the Kings’ homecourt advantage as Golden State have a very strong road record this campaign.

“We should be a good road team,” he said after dispatching the Jazz on Sunday and closing regular season on a strong note. “We’ve got a lot of guys who have won championships – and veteran players like Chris, who are unfazed by the road.”

As Chris Paul just ended his 19th NBA season, he’s participated in 149 playoff contests throughout his career, wearing five different jerseys, although he’s never earned the league title.

Teammate Draymond Green understands this will be a tight contest against Sacramento. “Us knowing them helps, but on the flip side they know us as well and that hurts,” he said. “Coaches are going to put a game plan together. Their coaches will put a great game plan together. Our coaches will put a great game plan together. But then you’ve got to go out there and play.”