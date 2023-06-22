Grizzlies, Celtics & Wizards Trade Grades For Marcus Smart, Kristaps Porzingis Deal

Who Won This 3-Team Deal?

In a whirlwind of trade discussions, the possibility of Kristaps Porzingis joining the Boston Celtics seemed unlikely just hours before. The Celtics, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Clippers were negotiating a three-team trade involving Porzingis and Malcolm Brogdon. However, the Clippers backed out due to concerns about Brogdons’ medical history, ultimately derailing the trade. It’s a bit ironic that the Clippers had two starts that missed a ton of time, and Brogdon played in 80+ games when you include the playoffs, on his way to the Sixth Man of the Year Award. But it is what it is.

Enter the Memphis Grizzlies.

In the new trade arrangement, the Celtics acquired Porzingis but at a higher cost. They sent Marcus Smart to Memphis while adding the Grizzlies’ No. 25 pick in this year’s draft and the Golden State Warriors 2024 first-round pick (top four protected, originally belonging to Memphis). The Wizards, on the other hand, received Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, and the Celtics’ No. 35 pick.

The Boston Celtics are finalizing a deal to acquire the Washington Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis, sources tell ESPN. Porzingis is opting into his $36M contract for 2023-2024 and getting his trade to the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/tRVEfI8nnI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

Let’s assess the winners and losers of this trade with some grades.

Memphis Grizzlies Trade Grade: B+

The Grizzlies now boast two recent Defensive Players of the Year in Marcus Smart and Jaren Jackson Jr., providing a strong foundation for an elite defense. It will be the first time ever that back-to-back DPOY plays on the same squad. Smart’s fiery leadership and ability to hold teammates accountable make him an invaluable addition to a young and potentially immature team. While losing Tyus Jones, a quality backup point guard is a setback, his expiring contract and potential high price tag in free agency made him a likely trade candidate. Also, Marcus Smart may be exactly what Ja Morant needs. Smart also fills a massive void for the 25 games that Morant will miss to start the season.

Boston Celtics Trade Grade: A

This trade signifies a change of eras for the Celtics and perhaps a much-needed change in identity. Although the team consistently fell short of its goals in recent seasons, Smart’s emotional leadership and all-out effort endeared him to the fans. But he wasn’t the same DPOY-style player last year as he was the previous season when he won the award. At times it felt like he tried to play more like Malcolm Brogdon or Derrick White as he tried to assert himself as an offensive threat. It’s just not what they needed out of him. It’s still unclear what will happen with Brogdon as he may get dealt, but the Celtics have dominant starters and depth right now. Porzingis really stretches the floor and is going to make opposing defenses pick their poison. The Celtic’s ability to defend the rim with Porzingis and Robert Williams at the 4 and 5, is about as good as it gets in the NBA. It feels like this team is now designed to stop Giannis and Embiid, two players they’ll need to go through in order to reach the NBA Finals. They’ll also have much better perimeter shooting, which may have been the main reason they lost to the Heat in the ECF.

You now have a starting five of Brogdon (or White), Brown, Tatum, Porzingis, and Robert Williams, with Derrick White, Al Horford, Payton Pritchard, and Sam Hauser coming off the bench. That is a heck of a squad. We’re still unclear on what will happen with Grant Williams, but it feels like this trade solidified the fact that he won’t be back. Lastly, the Celtics received two first-round picks as well. The Celtics continue to climb up the draft order, acquiring the No. 25 pick in the first round. Reports suggest that they are actively seeking to move up further. This aggressive approach allows the team to find potential rotational players at a lower cost, complementing their expensive roster. This was an excellent trade for them.

The addition of Porzingis and the reported opt-out of Khris Middleton by the Milwaukee Bucks have elevated the Celtics to favorites to win the NBA Finals, surpassing the Denver Nuggets. Porzingis brings offensive firepower, but his impact on perimeter defense remains a concern. The loss of Smart will require others like Brogdon and Derrick White to step up alongside Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. The Celtics’ revamped roster and aggressive approach signal a new era in Boston, with the team hoping to overcome past shortcomings and make a championship run.

Washington Wizards Trade Grade: B

While the Wizards may not have received the return they desired when trading away their star player, Bradley Beal, they fared better in this trade. Although lacking a first-round pick, they acquired players who can be turned into valuable assets. Gallinari, once he proves his health, and Tyus Jones could bring value in future trades or provide depth to the roster. The Wizards are finally embracing a rebuilding phase that they should have started earlier. They won’t be a contender in the next few years, but we may be looking at a very solid Wizards Roster by 2026, and this trade will be the foundation.