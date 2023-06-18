Suns Acquire Bradley Beal From Wizards

The Wizards Have Finally Moved Bradley Beal

After years of speculation and rumors, the Washington Wizards have finally made the decision to trade their All-Star guard Bradley Beal. The Phoenix Suns will be the destination for Beal, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. In return, the Wizards will receive Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks, and pick swaps.

BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to send All-Star G Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Beal’s waiving his no-trade to form a new Big 3 with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Teams are still working thru framework, but Beal is headed to Suns. pic.twitter.com/0lQrSh370q — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2023

New Big Three In Phoenix

However, the Wizards are expected to reroute Chris Paul in a subsequent trade, with the Los Angeles Clippers expressing interest in reuniting with the veteran point guard, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Beal, a highly sought-after player, will now join a star-studded lineup in Phoenix, teaming up with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Deandre Ayton. With all four players holding maximum contracts totaling $163 million for the 2023-24 season, the Suns are making an all-in move to contend for a championship. This trade comes just a year after the Wizards signed Beal to a lucrative five-year, $251 million extension, which included a no-trade clause that Beal waived to join Phoenix.

A Complicated Deal to Manuever

The negotiations leading to this trade were complex and faced numerous hurdles, as Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein described it as an “extremely complicated process.” Interestingly, Bartelstein is the father of Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein, adding an intriguing Father’s Day storyline to the trade.

Beal’s departure marks the end of his 11-year tenure with the Washington Wizards, leaving behind four years and over $200 million remaining on his contract. The Wizards originally drafted Beal as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, and he quickly displayed promise, earning a spot on the NBA’s All-Rookie team in his debut season. Throughout his career, Beal continued to improve and had a breakout season in 2016-17, averaging 23.1 points and leading the Wizards to a fourth-place finish in the Eastern Conference. He continued to perform at a high level, earning multiple All-Star selections and posting career-best numbers, including averaging 31.3 points per game during the 2020-21 season.

Can Beal Stay Healthy?

Despite battling injuries in recent seasons, Beal has remained a formidable player when healthy. His availability was limited during the 2021-22 NBA season due to COVID-19 and various injuries, including a wrist injury, foot problems, hamstring issues, and knee troubles. Nonetheless, Beal managed to average 23.2 points over the past two seasons, showcasing his scoring prowess.

As Beal begins a new chapter in Phoenix, basketball fans will be eager to see how he meshes with his new teammates and contributes to the Suns’ championship aspirations.