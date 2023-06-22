NBA: Celtics Complete Late Night Deal, Acquire Porzingis, Send Marcus Smart to Memphis

The Celtics and GM Brad Stevens Pulled Off A Late Night Buzzer Beater

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the trade involving Kristaps Porziņģis to the Boston Celtics is back on after a previous deal with the Los Angeles Clippers fell through. The new deal involves the Washington Wizards and the Memphis Grizzlies.

In the trade, the Celtics will send point guard Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies, while the Wizards will receive Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones. Porziņģis agreed to opt into his $36 million player option for the upcoming season to facilitate the trade.

FULL TRADE DETAILS: Celtics receive:

Kristaps Porzingis

No. 23 pick, 2023 draft

2024 1st-round pick Wizards receive:

Tyus Jones Grizzlies receive:

Marcus Smart BLOCKBUSTER. pic.twitter.com/Cn6bB0NJ5O — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 22, 2023

Memphis Will Have an Excellent Three-Guard Mix

The Grizzlies, who will be without suspended All-Star Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 regular season, acquire Smart as part of the deal. The trade was announced shortly after news broke of the failed three-way trade involving the Clippers.

Porziņģis, a 7-3 power forward/center, will join a Celtics team that finished second in the Eastern Conference last season but fell short in the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat. Boston has been striving to win an NBA championship after consecutive trips to the conference finals.

Porzingis Coming Off A Career Year

During the 2022-23 season, Porziņģis averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc in 65 games. His scoring average was a career-high, surpassing his previous best of 22.7 points per game during his All-Star season with the New York Knicks in 2017-18.

Porziņģis brings offensive versatility and defensive presence to the Celtics, adding to a front line that features Al Horford and Robert Williams III alongside All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum.

How The Clippers Deal Fell Apart

Earlier reports suggested a three-way trade involving the Celtics, Wizards, and Clippers, but concerns regarding an injury to Malcolm Brogdon led to its collapse. The potential trade involved multiple players and draft picks, but the newly agreed-upon trade with the Wizards and Grizzlies secured Porziņģis’ move to Boston.

Concerns raised by the Clippers about Malcolm Brogdon’s injury status, league sources say, led to the collapse of the three-team trade expected to send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston before midnight tonight. A direct Wizards/Celtics deal has not been ruled out. More NBA from me: — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 22, 2023

It’s a bit difficult to understand the Clipper’s reasoning as Malcolm Brogdon just played in 67 regular season games and won Sixth Man of the Year and also played in 17 playoff games. So now the Celtics keep Brogdon and Danilo Galinari, who were both parts of the deal that fell apart with the Clips. This seems like a win for the Celtics, in a big way.