The Memphis Grizzlies are trading forward/center Xavier Tillman to the Boston Celtics for two second-round draft picks and forward Lamar Stevens, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Celtics are sending a 2027 second-rounder via Atlanta and a 2030 second-rounder via Dallas to the Grizzlies. Tillman, 25, is on an expiring four-year, $6.53 million contract.


Tillman’s $1.93 million salary this season will go into the Grant Williams Traded Player Exception, per ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks. Boston traded Williams to the Dallas Mavericks last July.

Despite their financial limitations, the Celtics will inherit Tillman’s bird rights and are eligible to sign him in the offseason. The $1.8 million Justin Jackson Traded Player Exception is available.

Though, the second apron prevents Boston from adding the $250,000 buffer.

Boston Celtics acquire forward/center Xavier Tillman from Memphis Grizzlies before trade deadline

Tillman made 13 starts in 34 games played with Memphis this season. The Michigan native is averaging 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and career highs of 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 20.6 minutes per game.

However, he’s shooting career lows of 40.8% from the field and 41.9% at the foul line.

Tillman has missed 17 games this season, largely in part due to a left knee injury. On Jan. 29, he scored 10 points on 5-of-8 (62.5%) shooting from the floor against the Sacramento Kings in his last available game with the Grizzlies.


In Memphis’ 128-119 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 12, he scored a career-high-tying 20 points on 8-of-10 (80%) shooting from the field and 3-of-7 (42.9%) at the line.

Furthermore, Tillman recorded a career-high five blocks against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 26 and a career-high six steals versus the New York Knicks on Jan. 13.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Celtics remain the odds-on favorite to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Clippers.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

