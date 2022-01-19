Grizzlies vs Bucks Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s clash, the Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) travel to Milwaukee to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (27-19) at the Fiserv Forum. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Grizzlies vs Bucks game.

Grizzlies vs Bucks Game Info

Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (27-19)

Date: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Time: 8 PM ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum — Milwaukee, WI

Grizzlies vs Bucks NBA Betting Odds and Picks

All Grizzlies vs Bucks betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: MEM: (+220) | MIL: (-260)

Point Spread: MEM: +6.5 (-110) | MIL: -6.5 (-110)

Total: 228 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

SG Yves Pons (out), SF Killian Tillie (out), SF Dillon Brooks (out)

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

PG Jrue Holiday (out), C Brook Lopez (out)

Grizzlies vs Bucks News and Preview

This will be the first meeting of the season between both teams. Last season, the season series finished 1-1. These teams did meet in preseason, where the Grizzlies came away with an 87-77 win. However, the game was stopped after three quarters due to a fire alarm going off in the FedEx Forum.

The Grizzlies come to Milwaukee off a 119-106 win against the Bulls and have won 12 of their 13. The one loss coming against Dallas on Saturday. They have won seven straight on the road, so it’s safe to say they will enter the Fiserv Forum full of confidence. Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in scoring with 24.4 points per game, shooting 48% from the field.

The Bucks, however, have hit a sticky patch of late having lost four of the last five and have struggled without their starting point guard Jrue Holiday. The one win came against the Warriors where they dominated from start to finish. The Bucks’ issue of late appears to be third quarters and their inability to hold on to a lead. In their last two losses to the Raptors and Hawks, the Bucks have surrendered a double-digit lead.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting a strong case together this season to win his third MVP award and his second Defensive Player of the Year award.

Grizzlies vs Bucks Betting Trends

Memphis is 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

Memphis is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Milwaukee.

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Milwaukee’s last 10 games against Memphis.

Milwaukee is 8-1 SU in their last 9 games against an opponent in the Western Conference conference.

Milwaukee is 13-4 SU in their last 17 games at home.

Projected Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineup

(G) Ja Morant, (G) Desmond Bane, (C) Steven Adams, (F) Jaren Jackson Jnr, (F) Zaire Williams

Projected Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup

(G) George Hill, (G) Grayson Allen, (C) Bobby Portis, (F)Giannis Antetokounmpo, (F) Khris Middleton

Grizzlies vs Bucks Prediction | NBA Pick

The ESPN Matchup Predictor gives the Bucks a 54.3% chance of winning this game. I think that’s a fair assumption. The Bucks have the best player in the league right now in Giannis Antetokounmpo and he has been on fire throughout the season. However, the Grizzlies do have Ja Morant, so I can see this one being a close game.

The Bucks need a win. They have home-court advantage and they will know they need to step up their game if they want to beat this hot Memphis team. Look for the defensive intensity to be high in Milwaukee.

Instead of our NBA picks going to decide a winner, we will bet the game total to go UNDER 228 with BetOnline.