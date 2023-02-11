Home » news » Gtbets Super Bowl Offer

GTBets Has $750 Super Bowl Betting Offer for Eagles vs Chiefs

Updated 24 mins ago on
2 min read
Gia Nguyen profile picture
Super Bowl 2023 will be kicking into action on Sunday and GTBets is letting NFL fans get in on the action early with up to $750 in free bets for the Eagles vs Chiefs

GTBets Super Bowl Betting Offer — 150% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

GTBets is offering NFL fans to reduce their risk when betting on the 2023 Super Bowl.

New members can claim a 150% deposit bonus upon signing up, including up to $750 on their first two deposits.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with GTBets
  2. Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $500 in free Super Bowl bets
Join GTBets Now

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $35 deposit required
  • Bonuses must be claimed at the time of deposit.
  • Maximum bonus of $750

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At GTBets

Once signed up, players can sign onto their GTBets account and start making their bets immediately.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Super Bowl at GTBets:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join GTBets For The Super Bowl

GTBets offers exclusive rewards for betting at their sportsbook. During the NFL season, players receive special promotions based on their favorite NFL or NBA teams.

In addition, GTBets has an excellent rewards system, making their accounts go further.

For the 2023 Super Bowl, new members at GTBets can receive up to $750 in free bets, including a bonus on their first two deposits. The sportsbook also offers a wide variety of other promotions for existing members, meaning there’s plenty of reasons to start betting at GTBets.

Key Reasons to Bet with GTBets:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Gia Nguyen profile picture

Gia is a Basketball Insiders contributor based in Canada. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.

