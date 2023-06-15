Hawks coach Quin Snyder announces coaching staff that includes Igor Kokoskov and Mike Brey

After taking over the team back in February, coach Quin Snyder can finally use the summer to his advantage to establish his philosophy in the Atlanta squad. One way to achieve this, is to renew the coaching staff, which suffered important changes ever since their Play-In Tournament elimination.

One of the biggest announcements is Igor Kokoskov’s incorporation, who once spent a season as head coach for the Phoenix Suns, and will now be Snyder’s new lead assistant. Another key addition is Mike Brey, who comes from leading the Notre Dame program for the last 23 years.

The rest of the assistant team will be composed by Bryan Bailey, Brittni Donaldson, Antonio Lang, Sanjay Lumpkin, Ekpe Udoh, Steve Klei and Jeff Watkinson (the last two have been with the squad since March).

Also, some changes come from within the staff’s roles, as Reggis Onwukamuche will now take over as player development coach, and Bryan George will dedicate his knowledge to advance scouting and player development.

From Nate McMillan’s time as head coach, the only two staff members to survive the transition are Jacob Porter in the video department and O’Neil Holder, also in player development.

“We have assembled a coaching staff that brings together a diversity of experiences and expertise to develop, connect with and challenge our players,” Snyder wrote in a statement. “Each of our coaches bring something unique to our group and I am excited to work with this staff and find ways to continually improve our team.”

After McMillan was discharged, Snyder guided Atlanta to a 10-11 record over the rest of the regular season. NBA finalist Miami Heat eventually knocked them out in the Play-In game that went on to face top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

The Hawks recently made their first investment into ARENA, a fitness technology startup

“Our first investment marks a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering inclusivity and innovation,” said Hawks Ventures Senior Vice President David Garcia. “We believe that ARENA will drive positive change in the health of our communities by making elite level strength training more accessible to the at-home consumer.” The team’s front office announced this Thursday that ARENA Innovation Corp. is more than a reality, as the fitness technology startup will begin developing its portable strength training device that will generate up to 200 pounds of resistance. “ARENA provides everything you need to live a strong, healthy life in the size of a suitcase,” said ARENA’s CEO Dr. Krisna Bhargava, who assures that many fitness professional use this technology for muscular rehabilitation and strength training. “With the ARENA, you get portable hardware, powerful AI-based training, and expert-designed workouts, at home, in the training room, and even on the go,” he concluded.