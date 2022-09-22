The Atlanta Hawks have signed free agent guard Armoni Brooks to an Exhibit 10 contract. Brooks went undrafted in 2019 out of Houston.

In five games played with the Toronto Raptors in the NBA 2K23 Summer League, Brooks averaged 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal per contest.

On August 27, 2019, the 6’3″ guard signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hawks. However, he was then waived by the team a couple of months later.

right before you elevate everything gets a little bit harder — Armoni Brooks (@snipabrooks_) September 21, 2022

In the 2021 NBA G League Draft, Brooks was selected by the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the first round. He averaged 16.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1.07 steals per contest in 15 games.

The native Texan led the G League in made 3-pointers (57) and 3-point attempts (152).

Furthermore, Brooks went on to sign a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets on April 3, 2021. In 20 appearances with the Rockets, Brooks averaged career highs 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

Not to mention, he shot 40.6% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc with Houston.

Hawks sign guard Armoni Brooks to Exhibit 10 contract

In the Rockets’ 124-122 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on May 12, 2021, the guard scored a career-high 24 points in 37 minutes of action. He finished 9-of-18 (50%) shooting from the floor.

Last October, Brooks signed a two-way contract with the Rockets. Of course, the deal was then converted into a standard contract.

During the 2021-22 season, in 41 games played with Houston, the guard averaged 6.2 points, 2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. Plus, he shot 34.7% from the floor and 30% from 3-point range.

Additionally, on February 10, 2022, the guard was waived by the Rockets.

In March, Brooks signed two 10-day contracts with the Toronto Raptors. The Houston product appeared in 13 games, averaging 2.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1 assist per contest.

Though, he was waived by the team in late July.

An Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way contract. Although, the roster is full right now. If the front office opted to pursue a potential conversion, it would occur during the 2022-23 season.

Trent Forrest and Jarrett Culver occupy the two-way spots on the Hawks. The training camp roster allows no more than 20 players.