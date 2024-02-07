Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Feb. 7)

Tonight, the Boston Celtics (37-11, 24-24-2 ATS) host the Atlanta Hawks (24-25, 14-36 ATS) in the second meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Hawks vs Celtics matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as 12.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Atlanta Hawks @ Boston Celtics

Atlanta Hawks @ Boston Celtics 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 🕙 What time is Hawks vs. Celtics Game: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Hawks vs. Celtics Game: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel(s): AFN, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Boston

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Hawks +12.5 (-109) | Celtics -12.5 (-111)

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds

Hawks vs. Celtics Predictions

The Hawks are 13-20 against Eastern Conference opponents this season. This is Atlanta’s second matchup with Boston. The Celtics won the last meeting 113-103 on Nov. 26.

Jayson Tatum scored 34 points for the Celtics in the win. Trae Young is averaging 27.3 points, 10.9 assists, and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Of course, Atlanta is 5-5 in its last 10 games.

During this stretch, the Hawks are averaging 124.4 points, 45.0 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.1 steals, and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field.

As for the Celtics, they’re 25-6 in conference play this season. Boston is 7-3 in its past 10 contests, averaging 117.4 points, 48.1 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.2 steals, and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the floor.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics hold an 87.9% chance of defeating Atlanta. This Boston team has been a difficult one to figure out. Although the C’s are 23-3 at home, last Thursday’s upset loss to the Los Angeles Lakers was quite humiliating.

The Lakers played without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Will the Celtics beat Atlanta at TD Garden? They should win their second head-to-head matchup with the Hawks. Then again, the C’s were also supposed to beat the struggling Lakers.

Hawks vs. Celtics Injuries

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

C Clint Capela (thigh; out indefinitely) | SF De’Andre Hunter (knee; probable) | C Mouhamed Gueye (back; downgraded to out)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

PG Jrue Holiday (elbow; questionable) | SF Jaylen Brown (back; probable)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Hawks are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games.

Atlanta is 4-1 in its past five contests.

Next, the Hawks are 2-10 in their previous 12 matchups with Boston.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are 17-3 in their last 20 home games.

Boston is also 9-3 in their past 12 contests.

Lastly, the point total has gone under in eight of the Celtics’ previous 11 games.

Projected Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineup

PG Trae Young | SG Dejounte Murray | PF Saddiq Bey | SF Jalen Johnson | C Onyeka Okongwu

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Derrick White | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Jrue Holiday | SF Jayson Tatum | C Kristaps Porzingis

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 50 games, the Hawks are 15-11 as favorites, 7-17 as underdogs, 7-17 ATS away, and 11-12-1 over/under away. The Celtics are 37-11 as favorites, 1-1 as underdogs, 14-12 ATS at home, and 13-13 over/under at home. Boston is 7-1 ATS in its last eight home games against Atlanta.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win, the Hawks to cover the spread, and the point total will go under 243.5. The total has gone under in eight of Boston’s past 11 games. The C’s are 11-2 in their previous 13 meetings with an Eastern Conference team as well.

Pick the Celtics to win! The total has gone under in five of Atlanta’s last six games versus an East opponent. The Hawks are also 4-2 in their past six games played in February. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.