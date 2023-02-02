Heat guard Victor Oladipo (right ankle) doubtful against Knicks

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (right ankle sprain) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday night’s road game versus the New York Knicks. Gabe Vincent (inflamed right ankle) is also listed as questionable.

This could be Oladipo’s 27th game missed so far this season. Duncan Robinson (right second finger surgery), Omer Yurtseven (left ankle impingement), Nikola Jokic (back), and Orlando Robinson (right thumb fracture) remain out indefinitely.

Based on a select few of NBA betting sites, the Heat possess 14th-shortest odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are giving the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers better playoff odds.

#MIAvsNYK INJURY UPDATE: Orlando Robinson (right thumb fracture) has been ruled out of tomorrow night's game vs the Knicks. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 1, 2023

Oladipo made his 2022-23 season debut on Dec. 6, when he logged nine points, two rebounds, and two assists in Miami’s 116-96 loss against the Detroit Pistons.

Through 26 appearances this season, the Heat guard is averaging 11.2 points, 3.5 boards, and 3.9 assists per game. Plus, he’s shooting 40.4% from the floor and 75.4% at the foul line.

On Jan. 6, in Miami’s 104-96 victory over the Phoenix Suns, Oladipo recorded a season-high 26 points in 35 minutes off the bench. He finished 7-of-10 (70%) shooting from the field and knocked down four 3-pointers.

For Gabe Vincent, the fourth-year guard is averaging career highs of 9.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest. Along with logging 2.6 assists, the UC Santa Barbara product is shooting 40.5% from the floor and 33.2% outside the arc.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Robinson (right thumb fracture) is the only player listed on New York’s injury report against the Heat. Robinson could return to the court in less than three weeks, per Knicks owner James Dolan.

Heat-Knicks Injury report for Thursday: Miami:

– Victor Oladipo DOUBTFUL (ankle)

– Gabe Vincent QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

– Orlando Robinson OUT (thumb break)

– Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven, Nikola Jovic still OUT New York:

– Mitchell Robinson still OUT (thumb break recovery) pic.twitter.com/FegbVeIIkJ — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 2, 2023

Entering Thursday night’s intraconference battle, New York is 4-6 in its last 10 contests. However, the Knicks are also 3-8 ATS in their past 11 home games. For another side note, they’re winless in their previous five games played in the month of February.

As for the Heat, they’re 7-3 in their past 10 games. Miami is 5-1 in its last six matchups versus New York as well. Not to mention, the Heat are 5-1 ATS in their previous six meetings away against the Knicks.

Moreover, Miami is 12-14 away, 25-13 as a favorite, 12-13-1 ATS away, and 29-23 overall. On the other side, the Knicks are 12-14 at home, 11-15 as underdogs, 9-15-2 ATS at home, and 27-25 outright.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, New York has a 53.7% probability of defeating the Heat at home. Though, sportsbooks show Miami as a two-point favorite.