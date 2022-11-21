Heat guards Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro out among others against Timberwolves

The Miami Heat are plagued by injuries at the moment, with Jimmy Butler (knee), Udonis Haslem (personal), Tyler Herro (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Duncan Robinson (ankle), and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) all out against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to the rest of Miami’s injury report, Bam Adebayo (knee), Dewayne Dedmon (foot), and Gabe Vincent (knee) are listed as questionable for Monday night’s interconference matchup as well.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Heat possess the 12th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Some sportsbooks are giving the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers higher odds.

Heat injury report for tonight in Minnesota:

Out: Jimmy Butler (knee), Udonis Haslem (personal), Tyler Herro (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Duncan Robinson (ankle), Omer Yurtseven (ankle).

Questionable: Bam Adebayo (knee), Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Gabe Vincent (knee). — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 21, 2022

In addition to the injuries piling on, the Heat are 7-10 and rank 11th overall in the Eastern Conference standings. They’re also on a three-game skid and are 3-7 versus conference opponents.

However, their two most notable losses due to injuries are Butler and Herro. Of course, Butler hasn’t played since last Wednesday, when the Heat lost 112-104 to the Toronto Raptors.

Through 12 games this season, he’s averaging 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. The six-time All-Star has recorded two double-doubles. Plus, he’s shooting 48.3% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown.

Not to mention, Butler’s posting a career-high true shooting percentage of 61.7%.

Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Udonis Haslem are among Heat players out against Timberwolves

On Nov. 10, in the Heat’s 117-112 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets, the guard scored a season-high 35 points in 43 minutes of action. He finished 11-of-19 (57.9%) shooting from the field and 13-of-15 (86.7%) at the foul line.

Meanwhile, Herro hasn’t played since Miami’s 101-99 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 4. Last season’s Sixth Man of the Year is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Through 10 starts this season, the 22-year-old is averaging 19.6 points, 6.4 boards, and 2.6 assists. While logging 31.4 minutes per game, the guard is also shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range.

Closing out the road trip tonight. pic.twitter.com/lCIjzBY4Wl — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 21, 2022

In October, Herro signed a four-year, $130 million contract extension with the team. His deal includes a Poison Pill restriction, which will remain in effect until July 1, 2023. Herro will earn $27 million in the 2023-24 season.

Since Herro has appeared in at least 50 regular-season games each year of his NBA career, Heat fans are hoping the Kentucky product will return to the court soon. In the 2021-22 season, the guard averaged a career-high 22.9 points in 66 games.

To save the season, coach Erik Spoelstra needs Butler and Herro back on the floor. Even then, the Heat won only two of their first seven games with two of their top stars healthy.

An in-season trade could be in the works.

At 8 p.m. ET, the Heat take on the Timberwolves at Target Center. This contest will air live on Bally Sports Sun. Miami enters tonight’s road game as a 9-point underdog.