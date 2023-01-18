Heat starters Kyle Lowry (knee), Caleb Martin (quad) available vs. Pelicans

Miami Heat starters Kyle Lowry (left knee discomfort) and Caleb Martin (left quadriceps strain) have been cleared to play for Wednesday night’s road game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is listed as probable. Duncan Robinson (right index finger), Omer Yurtseven (left ankle impingement), and Nikola Jokic (lower back) remain out indefinitely.

Upon further review of some NBA betting sites, the Heat possess 14th-best odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers better odds.

Through 36 starts this season, Lowry is averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. To add to these statistics, the 17-year veteran is shooting 39.8% from the floor and 33.6% beyond the arc.

On Nov. 23, in the Heat’s 113-105 win over the Washington Wizards, the six-time All-Star recorded a season-high 28 points in 36 minutes of action. He finished 7-of-12 (58.3%) shooting from the field and knocked down five 3-pointers.

Additionally, Caleb Martin is averaging career highs of 10.3 points, 4.8 boards, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest through 35 starts. The fourth-year wing is shooting 46.2% from the floor and 39.4% outside the arc.

As for the Pelicans’ injury report, Brandon Ingram (left toe contusion), Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain), and E.J. Liddell (right ACL recovery) remain out indefinitely. Herb Jones (right low back contusion) was downgraded to doubtful for this interconference matchup.

Miami is 6-4 in its previous 10 games. The Heat are 8-1 ATS in their last nine matchups versus New Orleans as well. Not to mention, they’re 7-1 against the Pelicans in their past eight meetings.

Pelicans' injury report for Wednesday vs. visiting Heat:

Doubtful: Herb Jones (right low back contusion).

Out: Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League – two way), Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain). — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 17, 2023

Meanwhile, New Orleans is 4-6 in its last 10 contests. Minus Williamson and Ingram, this is not the same team. The Pelicans are 12-2 in their past 14 home games, but they’re also 1-6 ATS in their previous seven matchups against Miami.

This game is the first head-to-head meeting of the season series. Of course, the Heat are 10-12 away, 21-11 as a selected favorite, 10-11-1 ATS away, and 24-21 overall. New Orleans is 17-5 at home, 8-11 as an underdog, 13-9 ATS at home, and 26-18 overall.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Heat have a 51.2% probability of winning on the road at Smoothie King Center. Sportsbooks show Miami as a 4.5-point favorite.