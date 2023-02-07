Heat trade Dewayne Dedmon, second-round draft pick to Spurs

The Miami Heat are trading center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round draft pick to the San Antonio Spurs for $110,000, per sources. Through 30 games off the bench this season, the 10-year veteran is averaging 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. He’s also shooting 49.6% from the field.

During the 2022 offseason, Dedmon re-signed with Miami on a two-year, $9.024 million deal. His $4.7 million base salary for this season is fully guaranteed. However, next season’s $4.34 million salary is non-guaranteed. It will only become guaranteed after the last day of the 2023-24 Moratorium (July 8).

The Miami Heat are trading center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2023

Heat now have two open roster spots. Dedmon played for the Spurs back in the 2016-17 season. He averaged 5.1 points and a career-high 6.5 rebounds through 76 appearances. Plus, he shot a career-best 62.2% from the field.

In San Antonio’s 103-92 win versus the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 10, 2017, the center recorded 17 points and a career-high 17 boards in 32 minutes of action. Also, he shot 8-of-10 (80%) overall.

On Nov. 27, in Miami’s 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, Dedmon scored a season-high 13 points in 15 minutes off the bench. He finished 6-of-7 (85.7%) shooting from the floor and hit one 3-pointer.

Last month, Dedmon was issued a one-game suspension and fined $32,414 by the league after tossing a massage gun on the court after an ejection in Miami’s 112-111 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 10.

The Spurs had an open roster spot to take on Dewayne Dedmon. They now have $22.2M remaining in cap space for this season. https://t.co/x08eTe4gcb — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) February 7, 2023

In his final game in a Heat uniform, Dedmon amassed two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in last Saturday’s 123-115 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. He played 13 minutes off the bench, his most since Dec. 14.

Since Dedmon’s best year of his NBA career was with San Antonio, perhaps he might be able to finish this season strong with his former team. On the flip side, there is a chance Spurs G.M. Brian Wright will shop the USC product in a potential trade package to entice interested teams.