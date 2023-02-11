Holly Luyah is officially hottest WAG of Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl LVII this Sunday with not only the NFL’s MVP Patrick Mahomes but also the hottest WAG of the event in Holly Luyah. NFL players are well known for having glamorous wives and girlfriends and we’ve taken the time to rank the Chiefs’ WAGs in terms of their beauty ahead of Super Bowl 2023.

Holly Luyah, girlfriend of Kansas City Chief star Orlando Brown Jr.is officially hottest Wag of Chief’s squad

Here is the top five hottest Kansas City Chief WAGs based on uploading their most flattering photos to the website www.attractivenesstest.com

5. Kaia Harris

Kaia Harris is the long-term sweetheart of Chiefs guard George Karlaftis. The pair met at the West Lafayette High school, where they both played for the Boilermakers and have been together for six years.

Harris was shockingly involved in a near-fatal car accident in November 2019, that left her unable to walk for two months. But within months of her return to athletic competition, she threw the No. 2 discus mark in program history to qualify for the NCAA postseason.

“She overcame one of the most difficult obstacles out of anyone I’ve ever seen … and that just is so inspirational,” Karlaftis said about his girlfriend.

Attractivenesstest.com score: 7.9/10

4. Brittany Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes is the wife of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. She is a certified personal trainer and fitness entrepreneur.

Brittany has sports pedigree of her own as a former collegiate soccer player who competed internationally, spending one season playing professionally in Iceland.

Patrick proposed to her in August 2020 after 8 years of dating with a ring that reportedly cost $800,000.

Attractivenesstest.com score: 8.0/10

3. Kirsten Burton

Kirsten Burton is married to Michael Burton, who plays fullback for Kansas City. After college, Kirsten became a teacher through Teach for America and Michael was drafted into the NFL as a fullback for the Detroit Lions.

In a love story seemingly out of a fairytale, in a world where only 2% of new marriages in the US are between couples who started dating in high school, Michael and Kirsten began dating in eighth grade and haven’t looked back since.

“Married my best friend this weekend!” Mike Posted back in 2019. “Forever grateful to everyone who was a part of our wedding weekend and making it absolutely amazing! Looking forward to forever!”

Attractivenesstest.com score: 8.2/10

2. Sheawna Weathersby

Chris Jones plays defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs and is married to the love of his life, his wife Sheawna Weathersby commonly known as Kiara.

While Chris keeps his private life under wraps and and hasn’t shared any pictures with her on his social media, Sheawna on the other hand does like to share their romantic moments on her social media account.

The couple already has 2 sons and Sheawna is currently pregnant once again.

Attractivenesstest.com score: 9.3/10

1. Holly Luyah

Top of the list is the gorgeous Holly Luyah who is the partner of Chiefs star offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Holly is an LA-based fashion stylist turned influencer known for sharing her content on her Luyah Instagram account, where she has amassed over 3.4 million followers.

She has styled A-list celebrities such as Karrueche Tran, Draya Michele, Ariel Winter. She was born and raised in Salem, Oregon; but has also lived in Hawaii with her dad.

Attractivenesstest.com score: 9.4/10