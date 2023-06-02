Home » news » In Game 1 Last Night The Miami Heat Attempted Just Two Free Throws The Fewest In A Playoff Game In Nba History

In Game 1 last night the Miami Heat attempted just two free throws, the fewest in a playoff game in NBA history

Coming into Game 1 last night, the Miami Heat had won Game 1 on the road in each of their first three series. That streak came to an end vs the Denver Nuggets who outclassed the Heat from the jump. Both teams did not shoot well from deep last night, but the real disparity was free throws. In Game 1 the Miami Heat attempted just two free throws, the fewest in a playoff game in NBA history. 

None of Miami’s starters took a free throw attempt last night in Game 1. The only player who attempted free throws was Haywood Highsmith off the bench. He did make both of his attempts, but the Nuggets were able to get to the line for 20 attempts as a team.

That is where the Heat lost the game last night. They had too many possessions that came up scoreless and the Nuggets piled on the points all game. Miami will look to have a bounce back in Game 2 on Sunday night.

The Miami Heat need to regroup and be prepared for Game 2 on Sunday night

By halftime of Game 1, the Heat were already down 59-42 and that ballooned to a 83-64 lead by the end of the third quarter. The Heat were winning games in the Conference Finals by getting to the line and making three-pointers. Miami was struggling to do both of those last night.

Gabe Vincent had a nice game for the Heat with 19 points and a 5-10 shooting night from deep. However, Caleb Martin and Max Strus combined to go 1-11 from deep last night. Haywood Highsmith played 23 minutes off the bench last night and had 18 points.

Max Strus went 0-10 from the field last night and scored zero points. He did have 5 rebounds and 3 assists, but the Heat need his three-point production to win games. It was an overall poor performance and the final score doesn’t accurately represent how bad the score disparity was at times.

