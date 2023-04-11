The Indiana Fever made history by selecting Aliyah Boston as their number one pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, but this monumental decision may not guarantee them a title win. Despite her impressive college career, the Fever’s odds of winning the 2023 WNBA title remain at a staggering +6600. Let’s dive into the factors that contribute to these odds and why the addition of Boston, a powerhouse player, might not be enough to secure a championship for the team.

Indiana Fever Select Aliyah Boston as First Pick in WNBA Draft

A native of the Virgin Islands, Boston made her way to the United States as a 12-year-old, driven by dreams of playing college basketball and eventually joining the WNBA. Her dreams became reality when the Indiana Fever selected her as the first overall pick in the 2023 draft.

ALIYAH BOSTON IS THE NO. 1 OVERALL PICK IN THE 2023 #WNBADraft 👏 pic.twitter.com/jxY4yvIYKT — ESPN (@espn) April 10, 2023

A forward from the University of South Carolina, she boasts numerous accolades, including being named the 2022 Naismith Player of the Year and two-time Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

However, sportsbooks think it is unlikely Boston can help change the fortunes of the Fever this year. BetOnline sets the odds of the Indiana Fever winning the 2023 WNBA Championship at +6600. This gives them an implied probability of around just 1.5%.

The team ended the 2022 season with a dismal 5-31 record, ranking last in the league in multiple categories, such as field goal percentage, points scored, points allowed, and opponent field goal percentage.

This string of poor performance means that Indiana faces a steep uphill battle, even with the addition of a star player like Boston.

Furthermore, the Fever’s recent draft history hasn’t yielded much success. Although Boston’s former South Carolina teammate, guard Destanni Henderson, joined the team in 2021, the duo will have to demonstrate that their on-court chemistry at the professional level going forward.

Fierce Competition Mean Boston’s Impact Alone May Not Be Enough To Lift Team

With the team’s playoff drought extending back to 2016 and consecutive seasons finishing as the league’s worst, fans are understandably skeptical about the Fever’s chances of clinching the title this year.

Another challenge facing the Fever is the fierce competition within the league. With only 12 teams and 144 roster spots, the battle for the championship is incredibly intense. Although Boston’s college record speaks for itself, she’ll be pitted against seasoned professionals who have been perfecting their craft for years. In this context, the Fever’s title odds seem even more remote.

On the other hand, there’s no denying that Aliyah Boston is a game-changer. Her exceptional skills in both offense and defense could provide the spark that the Indiana Fever desperately need. Plus, with the right support and development, the young star might just propel the team towards a brighter future.

