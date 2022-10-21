Indiana online sports betting handle up 10.3% yearly

Indiana online sports betting handle was up 62.2% from August, and 10.3% up year-on-year as September 2022 recovered from the quiet months of July and August in emphatic fashion. Total handle reached US$352.5m for September, up from US$216.6m in August and US$320m the year prior.

Retail sports betting in the state also exhibited strong results, taking just shy of US$30m in wagers, up from US$18.4m in August but down on last year’s US$35m in the same month. September 2022 marked the fourth year of retail betting, and the third of online betting. The online betting handle was comfortably the record September thus far, with retail remaining more constant throughout the years (when ignoring the impact of Covid-19).

The total sports wagering tax received for the month was US$4.86m, from taxable AGR of US$51.2m.

The leader in AGR was Blue Chip Casino and it’s online partner FanDuel, showing US$108.1m handle and US$16.7m AGR. The largest handle taken was DraftKings, partnered with Ameristar Casino who took US$131.5m in wagers but received lower AGR.

Is iGaming on the horizon?

The Indiana Gaming Commission released a 103-page-study earlier in October analysing online casino gaming and considering the potential impact of legalization in the state. The study was commissioned by the IGC and conducted by consultancy Spectrum Gaming Group who suggested that should it be legalized, it would be a seamless process with the potential to earn the state up to US$943m in taxes.

At time of writing, Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia remain the only states with legalized iGaming. The comprehensive report also suggested three different potential routes for iGaming should the state opt for legalization, while minimising potential harms to players of all ages – namely younger, more digital savvy youth who are considered at higher risk to problem gambling from online casino.

No legislation has been put forward yet so that suggests it’s someway off, with vehement opposition to the legalization likely forthcoming should it be tabled, too.